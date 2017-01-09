San Gabriel Lunar New Year Festival 2017

Join LA18 as we celebrate the Lunar New Year – the most anticipated Asian holiday of the year.

LA18 is proud to join forces with the City of San Gabriel in presenting this highly anticipated event commemorating Lunar New Year 2017, the Year of the Rooster.

The San Gabriel Lunar New Year Festival is unique in that it combines the traditional with the modern and promises to be a magnificent experience within the heart of the largest Chinese community in Los Angeles. The Festival features live performances, food booths, craft beer garden, chalk art contest, kid’s zone and more for the whole family to enjoy.