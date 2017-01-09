San Gabriel Lunar New Year Festival 2017

Join LA18 as we celebrate the Lunar New Year – the most anticipated Asian holiday of the year.
LA18 is proud to join forces with the City of San Gabriel in presenting this highly anticipated event commemorating Lunar New Year 2017, the Year of the Rooster.
The San Gabriel Lunar New Year Festival is unique in that it combines the traditional with the modern and promises to be a magnificent experience within the heart of the largest Chinese community in Los Angeles. The Festival features live performances, food booths, craft beer garden, chalk art contest, kid’s zone and more for the whole family to enjoy.
EVENT COMPONENTS
- Festival Stage & Live Performances: A large 30-feet Festival Stage will host a combination of traditional, community, and entertainment acts, featuring live music, DJs and dance performances.
- Food Booths & Vendors: No Festival would be complete without delicious street food from trending specialty booths and trucks!
- LA18 Booth & Giveaways: The LA18 Booth will be stocked with several prizes which we’ll be giving away throughout the day. Plus your favorite LA18 personalities will be at the festival taping the festivities. Visit us and say hello!
- Craft Beer Garden: Visitors can sip on an ice cold craft beer while enjoying live entertainment in the Craft Beer Garden, a popular spot in the Festival.
- Arts & Crafts: The Chalk Art Contest invites participants to draw around the theme of the “Year of the Rooster” and be entered to win cash prizes.
- Kids Zone: Bounce houses, balloon artists, face-painting and games for families and children of all ages.
- Various Booths: Activities include calligraphers, fortune tellers, chalk art contest, dance competition and art show to celebrate Asian cultures and the Lunar New Year. Newly designated areas include Crafts Village and Dessert Land!
EVENT LOCATION & TIME
Location: Mission District | 320 S Mission Dr San Gabriel, CA 91776
Date: Saturday, January 28, 2017 | 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM | Free Admission
For more details about the stage line-up and event components, visit sglunarnewyear.org.