New K-POP Music Programs on SBS / LA18.2 Digital

Now airing on SBS / LA18.2, the recently launched 24-hour Korean digital channel, is a variety of top rated K-Pop music programs from SBS. Let’s take a closer look at what’s in play:



INKIGAYO | SBS 인기가요

This live performance show features your favorite idols every week – the best K-pop groups and artists who unfailingly deliver special stages for their fans to enjoy their newly released music as well as special collaborations exclusive to the show. The Inkigayo Chart ranks the reigning K-Pop talents and a winner is crowned at the end of each episode.



K-Pop Star | 서바이벌 오디션 K팝 스타

“The audition that makes your wishes come true!” Internationally popular survival audition series K-Pop Star is a reality competition in which three major Korean entertainment/talent agencies (JYP, YG, Antenna Music) hold worldwide auditions to find the next potential K-Pop stars.



The Ultimate Voice | 보컬전쟁 신의 목소리

Singing competition program that brings together amateur vocalists who challenge Korea’s top singers for a variety of spectacular performances. The first season featured R&B queens Park Jung-hyun (Lena Park) and Gummy, rock legend Yoon Do-hyun, trot king Sul Woon-do, and former R&B group Solid member Kim Jo-han.



Fantastic Duo | 판타스틱 듀오

The best singers in Korea team up with hopeful (and super talented) fans to sing a duet together! Applications to be considered for the show are open to anyone with a smartphone that can send a video recording of their singing skills. The show has produced some of the most emotional and surprising collaborations, unearthing hidden talent along the way. For a little taste of the show, check out Big Bang’s Taeyang duet with the lucky fan he chose in the clip below!

LA18 introduced the newest addition to its main channel line up to meet viewer demand for more Korean content: a digital sub-channel broadcasting only the best of SBS programming on 18.2. This premiere 24/7 Korean-language channel offers a mix of SBS dramas (fresh hits and classics, all with English subtitles), the hottest variety shows featuring trending celebrities, and more – catered to the Asian American audience.

Because SBS dramas are not as easily or freely available to watch in the U.S., this new sub-channel has already generated a great response from viewers.

Viewers will continue to find the most up-to-date SBS programming on LA18’s main channel 18.1 during primetime (8 PM to 11 PM). SBS-LA18.2 serves as a supplementary channel for the Korean American audience with a focus on more entertainment and drama.

The Korean population in Los Angeles can now view the popular, in-demand SBS content free, over-the-air through LA18’s digital sub-channel 18.2!

