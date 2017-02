The Great Wall Giveaway: Win a Trip to China

HOW TO ENTER – LA18 SCAVENGER HUNT:

There are several “THE GREAT WALL” icons hidden throughout the LA18 website. Locate at least 5 of these icons and input the URL of each webpage in the form below to enter into the drawing.

THE GREAT WALL icon:





Contest Period is from February 15 to February 24 at 5:00 PM.

One entry per person. Must be 18 years or older and U.S. resident.

One winner will be announced online – here on this page – and on-air during LA18 Evening News at 6:00 PM.

Click here for complete Rules and Regulations. Good Luck!