TONIGHT! Much-anticipated #kdrama about an art historian, played by star actress #LeeYoungAe, who comes across an old Joseon relic in Italy that contains the hidden secrets of #Saimdang, the most revered female poet-philosopher in Korean history.



Lee Young-ae also plays the part of the ancient poetess in prolonged flashback sequences that slowly reveal the mystery behind the artifact. She’s both historian and subject, in the present and past.



This drama has been long awaited by fans since filming finished last summer and it has received much attention because it will be Lee Young-ae’s first comeback to the small screen since her international fame-launching drama, #DaeJangGeum (#JewelinthePalace) 14 years ago. Co-starring another international star #SongSeungHeon as Saimdang’s devoted lover, this drama is also expected to be a global success~



Air Schedule: Wed-Thu 9:00 PM | February 16 to May 31, 2017 with English subtitles



#SaimdangLightsDiary #사임당빛의일기

