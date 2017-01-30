LA 18 & American Heart Association Unite for National Wear Red Day

LA 18 employees are once again partnering up with American Heart Association for National Wear Red Day®. This year, Feb. 3 marks the annual day that raises awareness and support for battle against women’s heart disease and stroke. Ahead of National Wear Red Day®, LA 18 hosts of Kababayan Today, Generation Now, Midday Buzz, Evening News and Prime News dressed up in red for an exclusive photo shoot for the campaign.

LA 18 and American Heart Association urges everyone to join the movement and wear red on Feb. 3 to raise awareness for this important cause. As the entire month of February marks American Heart Month, LA 18 hopes to encourage the Asian community – and beyond – to commit to a healthy lifestyle and make changes that can lead to a lifetime of heart health.

In 2003, the American Heart Association started the National Wear Red Day® to raise awareness for heart diseases, the No. 1 killer of women. Since then, the first Friday of February each year, supporters from around the world joins in this fight against heart disease in women by wearing red, now an iconic symbol. You can join the movement on social media by using the hashtag #GoRedWearRed.