Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim | 낭만닥터 김사부

Korean drama Teacher Kim (full title: Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim) is a heart-warming drama that follows Boo Yong-joo, a genius and triple-board certified surgeon, who teaches Kang Dong-joo and Yoon Seo-jeong to become great doctors, never bending to authority and money.
Air Time: Mon-Tue 9:00 PM | December 5, 2016 to February 7, 2017 with English subtitles
낭만닥터 김사부
사람은 무엇으로 살아가는지, 나는 지금 왜 이러고 살고 있는지… 길을 잃은 많은 사람들에게 따뜻한 위로와 용기를 전할 수 있기를 바라며 병원이라는 설정 아래 삶의 가치와 아름다움을 그린 드라마다.
방송시간 : 매주 월-화 밤 9시 | 2016년 12월 5일 ~ 2017년 2월 7일