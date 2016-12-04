Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim | 낭만닥터 김사부

1 day ago

Check out #LA18_GenerationNow's latest interview! Host Kat Iniba talks to the models & people behind the sizzling hot Haikus on Hotties calendar!

It's Asian Men #HaikusOnHotties #KatIniba #SexyAsianMen

la18.tv/generationnow

The 2017 Haikus on Hotties calendar is available now and features Asian American men and their Haikus. Hotties in this year’s calendar include Joseph Vincent, Gerrard Lobo, Justin Kim, Yoshi and Peter Sudarso and Kenta Seki. Creator and Founder Ada Tseng joins Generation Now’s Kat Iniba to talk abou...