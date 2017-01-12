Traffic Manager- Full Time

Date Open: 01/12/2017
Date Closed: Until filled
Job Description:
The Traffic Manager is responsible for the overall functioning of the Traffic Department, including preparing the daily broadcast traffic logs and reconciling the traffic ad sales and traffic orders.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
- Formats and produces accurate daily broadcast log by deadline
- Enters sales and program contracts on Wideorbit computer system
- Inputs commercials into computer system
- Ensures continuity of commercial spots
- Ensures accurate airing of all materials by following up with sales and program departments to obtain materials by deadlines
- Tracks, labels and transports materials to Master Control for airing
- Oversees tape library and inventory
- Reviews incoming materials for quality control; requests dubs as needed
- Hires, trains, and supervises traffic department staff
- Interfaces with program clients as needed
- Produces reports as needed for senior management
Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:
- Knowledge of computerized traffic systems, preferably Wideorbit
- Ability to work under pressure and meet daily deadlines
- Excellent communication and supervisory skills
- Knowledge of television operations; Experience with Beta, VHS and DVC Pro Machines
- Skill in using Microsoft Word/Excel, and skill in using 10-key
Education & Experience:
- This position requires at least two years’ experience as a Traffic Manager in a broadcast facility, preferably television
- Experience with Wideorbit preferred
- Must have transportation to get to and from work
Work Schedule:
Normal work hours are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Overtime required as needed. The work location will be in Santa Ana, California. Job would start on March 1, 2017.
To Apply:
Submit cover letter and resume to:
NRJ TV LA OPCO Attn: Dennis Davis
1990 S. Bundy Drive, Suite 850
Los Angeles, CA 90025
E-mail: info@la18.tv
NRJ TV LA OPCO, LLC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All employment offers are contingent upon satisfactory completion of the application process which includes a pre-employment drug test, an acceptable DMV record and an acceptable background check.
