Traffic Manager- Full Time

Date Open: 01/12/2017

Date Closed: Until filled

Job Description:

The Traffic Manager is responsible for the overall functioning of the Traffic Department, including preparing the daily broadcast traffic logs and reconciling the traffic ad sales and traffic orders.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Formats and produces accurate daily broadcast log by deadline

Enters sales and program contracts on Wideorbit computer system

Inputs commercials into computer system

Ensures continuity of commercial spots

Ensures accurate airing of all materials by following up with sales and program departments to obtain materials by deadlines

Tracks, labels and transports materials to Master Control for airing

Oversees tape library and inventory

Reviews incoming materials for quality control; requests dubs as needed

Hires, trains, and supervises traffic department staff

Interfaces with program clients as needed

Produces reports as needed for senior management



Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Knowledge of computerized traffic systems, preferably Wideorbit

Ability to work under pressure and meet daily deadlines

Excellent communication and supervisory skills

Knowledge of television operations; Experience with Beta, VHS and DVC Pro Machines

Skill in using Microsoft Word/Excel, and skill in using 10-key



Education & Experience:

This position requires at least two years’ experience as a Traffic Manager in a broadcast facility, preferably television

Experience with Wideorbit preferred

Must have transportation to get to and from work

Work Schedule:

Normal work hours are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Overtime required as needed. The work location will be in Santa Ana, California. Job would start on March 1, 2017.

To Apply:

Submit cover letter and resume to:

NRJ TV LA OPCO Attn: Dennis Davis

1990 S. Bundy Drive, Suite 850

Los Angeles, CA 90025

E-mail: info@la18.tv

NRJ TV LA OPCO, LLC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All employment offers are contingent upon satisfactory completion of the application process which includes a pre-employment drug test, an acceptable DMV record and an acceptable background check.