Traffic Assistant – Full Time

Date Open: 01/12/2017
Date Closed: Until filled
Job Description:
The Traffic Assistant assists the Traffic Manager in preparing the daily broadcast log.
Must be able to speak clear English. Ability to speak Mandarin or Korean is a plus.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
- Inputs sales and program contracts into the Wideorbit computer system
- Acts as back-up to both the Traffic Manager and the Production Coordinator as needed
- Inputs commercials into the computer system
- Makes dubs
- Enters copy instructions into Wideorbit and follows up with Sales/Programming to ensure accurate airing of materials
Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:
- Must be detail-oriented and computer literate
- Must be able to see and hear well enough to accurately read wave-form monitor to correctly evaluate/adjust video and audio levels
- Must be able to effectively communicate with clients
- Must be able to use computer database and have experience with Microsoft Word and Excel; Familiarity with a traffic software program helpful
- Proficiency with 10-key preferred
Education & Experience:
- One year of experience working in a broadcast facility is required, preferably in Traffic/Operations or Master Control
- Experience operating broadcast video tape recorders preferred
- Must have transportation to get to and from work
Work Schedule:
Normal work hours are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Overtime required as needed. The work location will be in Santa Ana, California. Job would start on March 1, 2017.
To Apply:
Submit cover letter and resume to:
NRJ TV LA OPCO Attn: Dennis Davis
1990 S. Bundy Drive, Suite 850
Los Angeles, CA 90025
E-mail: info@la18.tv
NRJ TV LA OPCO, LLC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All employment offers are contingent upon satisfactory completion of the application process which includes a pre-employment drug test, an acceptable DMV record and an acceptable background check.
Back to LA18 Jobs »