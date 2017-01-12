Traffic Assistant – Full Time

Date Open: 01/12/2017

Date Closed: Until filled

Job Description:

The Traffic Assistant assists the Traffic Manager in preparing the daily broadcast log.

Must be able to speak clear English. Ability to speak Mandarin or Korean is a plus.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Inputs sales and program contracts into the Wideorbit computer system

Acts as back-up to both the Traffic Manager and the Production Coordinator as needed

Inputs commercials into the computer system

Makes dubs

Enters copy instructions into Wideorbit and follows up with Sales/Programming to ensure accurate airing of materials



Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Must be detail-oriented and computer literate

Must be able to see and hear well enough to accurately read wave-form monitor to correctly evaluate/adjust video and audio levels

Must be able to effectively communicate with clients

Must be able to use computer database and have experience with Microsoft Word and Excel; Familiarity with a traffic software program helpful

Proficiency with 10-key preferred



Education & Experience:

One year of experience working in a broadcast facility is required, preferably in Traffic/Operations or Master Control

Experience operating broadcast video tape recorders preferred

Must have transportation to get to and from work

Work Schedule:

Normal work hours are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Overtime required as needed. The work location will be in Santa Ana, California. Job would start on March 1, 2017.

To Apply:

Submit cover letter and resume to:

NRJ TV LA OPCO Attn: Dennis Davis

1990 S. Bundy Drive, Suite 850

Los Angeles, CA 90025

E-mail: info@la18.tv

NRJ TV LA OPCO, LLC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All employment offers are contingent upon satisfactory completion of the application process which includes a pre-employment drug test, an acceptable DMV record and an acceptable background check.