Traffic Assistant – Full Time

Date Open: 01/12/2017
Date Closed: Until filled

Job Description:
The Traffic Assistant assists the Traffic Manager in preparing the daily broadcast log.

Must be able to speak clear English. Ability to speak Mandarin or Korean is a plus.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Inputs sales and program contracts into the Wideorbit computer system
  • Acts as back-up to both the Traffic Manager and the Production Coordinator as needed
  • Inputs commercials into the computer system
  • Makes dubs
  • Enters copy instructions into Wideorbit and follows up with Sales/Programming to ensure accurate airing of materials

 
Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

  • Must be detail-oriented and computer literate
  • Must be able to see and hear well enough to accurately read wave-form monitor to correctly evaluate/adjust video and audio levels
  • Must be able to effectively communicate with clients
  • Must be able to use computer database and have experience with Microsoft Word and Excel; Familiarity with a traffic software program helpful
  • Proficiency with 10-key preferred

 
Education & Experience:

  • One year of experience working in a broadcast facility is required, preferably in Traffic/Operations or Master Control
  • Experience operating broadcast video tape recorders preferred
  • Must have transportation to get to and from work

Work Schedule:
Normal work hours are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Overtime required as needed. The work location will be in Santa Ana, California. Job would start on March 1, 2017.

To Apply:
Submit cover letter and resume to:

NRJ TV LA OPCO Attn: Dennis Davis
1990 S. Bundy Drive, Suite 850
Los Angeles, CA 90025

E-mail: info@la18.tv

NRJ TV LA OPCO, LLC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All employment offers are contingent upon satisfactory completion of the application process which includes a pre-employment drug test, an acceptable DMV record and an acceptable background check.

