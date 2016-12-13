Brian Tee, George Takei, Wong Fu Productions Honored at Gala

Actor Brian Tee was honored with the very first BMW Ultimate Drive Award at a gala celebrating Asians in the entertainment industry on Dec. 10 in Beverly Hills. Other awardees included George Takei (Icon Award), Philip Wang and Wesley Chan of Wong Fu Productions (Digital Influencer Award), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Director of the Year) and Ken Jeong (Actor of the Year).

Asian American Actor Brian Tee was honored with the first-ever BMW Ultimate Drive Award. The award represents the spirit of ambition and perseverance that drives individuals to achieve their dreams, he will be featured in a video where he talks about what has motivated him throughout his journey to succeed in his career. Brian has starred in numerous major studio feature films including The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. He is currently a series regular on the NBC drama Chicago Med.