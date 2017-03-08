Social Media Tributes to Women

Today is International Women’s Day. We are so fortunate to be living in such a time where so many women have gone before and paved a way for us and for generations to come; we’re a generation raised by Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGenerous, Shonda Rhimes, and J.K. Rowling just to name a few.
Today, we celebrate strong women around us, who set incredible examples of empowerment and resilience. Here are some of my favorite tributes to women around social media:
Get it girl 👊🏽 Happy women's day to all my ladies, who show up every day, and get it done. Thank you, to all the feminine voices and influences who inspire, challenge, love, fight and empower. May we always lift each other up and grow in dynamic directions 🙏🏽💚 May we continually pursue justice and equality for all. Keep ya head up. Did you know: Ten percent of proceeds from every order in my shop, every custom order, commission, and every workshop, goes to Project Rescue to aid in the fight against sex trafficking in various countries around the world. Most victims of sex trafficking are women, and it is a heartbreaking reality that this issue exists today and the numbers are insanely high… I hope I live to see the day when trafficking is eradicated, when women everywhere are empowered and confident and know their worth and can make a life for themselves without fear, which won't happen without global awareness, strategy, empathy and constant fighting. Read more at projectrescue.com Rescue is one piece of the puzzle, restoration, intervention and empowerment are vital parts of combating this complicated reality.
All of this 👇🏻 #Repost @lisabevere ・・・ The first time I read this quote, it took my breath away. Was it possible we were these women? Today is an opportunity to celebrate all that COULD BE. Let’s decide to turn from distractions and focus our attention on WORTHY and NOBLE causes. May we realize the gravity and urgency of our time, laying aside our doctrinal differences and opinions in order to join ranks that both men and women, young and old and those near and far will be touched by our resolution to be that FORCE for GOOD and CHANGE OUR WORLD. We are #Women #WithoutRival #LionessArising #GirlsWithSwords #FightLikeAGirl #InternationalWomensDay
Happy International Women's Day! I have been beyond blessed to have the most incredible support system and this picture sums it up. To the love of my life, @gisele, my mom, my sisters, my nieces and my little Girlie Girl — thank you for bringing so much love and joy to my life. And thank you for being such great examples of compassion and empathy. The world needs much more of it! I love you all!!
If you're looking for inspiration, and uplifting stories from women in tech all ova the world 🌎, dive into @thepracticaldev #SheCoded curated stories celebrating #iwd2017 👯💻 I absolutely love them, and are forever thankful for what they are doing for the tech community!!! 🙋👩💻💓Head over to •• www.dev.to/thepracticaldev/nevertheless-she-coded •• Thank you, Jess & Ben for also including my story! 💓💓💓 #thepracticaldev #shecoded #womenintech #programming #webdev #community #magazine #untouchdmagazine #editorinchief #startuplife #inspire #workhardstayhumble #womenwhocode #girlswhocode
⭐️YOU ARE ENOUGH!⭐️ One day someone will love you for every tiny flaw, every gorgeous detail that makes you, you! Until then, be kind to others, be brave, be strong, love yourself unconditionally! • "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent!" • • • #youareenough #quote #internationalwomensday #iwd2017 #bestrong #bebrave #happiness #goals
Girl education matters. Did you know that more than 65 million girls are being denied access to school worldwide? Here @uheroes we're working to fix that. Our first goal for every rescued girl living in one of our restoration homes is that she graduates high school. And that's her goal too, because all over the world the one answer we hear to the question, what's one dream for your life? Is – "I want to finish school." Sadly, after years of exploitation these kids are often left with huge gaps in their education. But, with a lot of support and an awesome, dedicated team who is willing to stay up late teaching our rescued kids how to read, write and study for tests, our kids not only graduate, they soar. 👧👩🎓 — — — #internationalwomensday #IWD2017 #girlpower #girlsmatter #halfthesky #girleducation #womensrights #freedom #wednesdaywisdom #dayofagirl #womensday #beboldforchange
