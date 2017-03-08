Social Media Tributes to Women

Today is International Women’s Day. We are so fortunate to be living in such a time where so many women have gone before and paved a way for us and for generations to come; we’re a generation raised by Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGenerous, Shonda Rhimes, and J.K. Rowling just to name a few.

Today, we celebrate strong women around us, who set incredible examples of empowerment and resilience. Here are some of my favorite tributes to women around social media:

"Nevertheless She Persisted" by @nim_br for International Women's Day. #StrengthInLetters #Goodtype A post shared by Goodtype | Strength In Letters (@goodtype) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Today is International Women's Day 🌸💕 I hope you are celebrating all the amazing, inspiring women in your life. Tag a powerful woman who supports and inspires YOU every day 😘 www.kaylaitsines.com/app A post shared by Kayla Itsines (@kayla_itsines) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:41am PST

#IWD2017 #ADayWithoutWomen A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:28am PST

#internationalwomensday A post shared by Tamar 🎀Tamiekay 💋 (@lovin_tamie) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

Learn to pick things, your future self will thank you for picking. #truthtotable #wordgirl #podcastpreacher #cunnington2017 A post shared by | HAVILAH | (@havilahcunnington) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Happy International Women's Day. Great quote from one of the best women to ever play hockey. She has four Olympic gold medals and seven world titles. #IWD2017 A post shared by Hockey Collective (@hockeycollective) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:30pm PST



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor