What Do People Mean When They Say They’re Extra?

How “extra” are you?

Extra:

adj. added to an existing or usual amount or number

adv. to a greater extent than usual; especially

n. an item in addition to what is usual or strictly necessary

This^ is how the traditional dictionary (provided by Google) defines “extra,” but what has it come to mean in the 21st century? Consider Urban Dictionary:

Extra:

over the top

excessive, dramatic behavior

way too much

In today’s world, “extra” has taken its definition to an extra level–extra is basically when someone goes so above and beyond that it’s almost outrageous (and entirely hilarious). Trust me, you’ll know it when you see it. Take a look for yourself at these 12 extra people:

1. The Guy Who Epitomized Extra #SaltBae

Simone Biles gets her food salted by the one and only #SaltBae pic.twitter.com/vwndTOVbM5 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 14, 2017

2. This Winning Boyfriend Who Made a Chicken Wing Bouquet for Valentine’s Day

went full headass & made a chicken wing bouquet for gf #valentines pic.twitter.com/PyzK6ZG7L6 — J'Von (@itsjvon) February 14, 2017

3. The Extra Chiller

I'm so extra I need to chill pic.twitter.com/nx3gy0b8Fy — J. 🎵 (@BiebsDarker) February 14, 2017

4. CeeLo Green at the Grammys

When all my friends tell me I'm too extra and dramatic pic.twitter.com/lGLycT5l46 — Josh-oo-ahh (@LookHardBody) February 13, 2017

5. This Dog-Loving Mom

My mom is just casually making dinner like this..? pic.twitter.com/HVsvnVB9zE — cooper (@mini_coop19) November 12, 2016

6. This Awesome Art Teacher

My art teacher is extra, he photoshopped those guns in his hand pic.twitter.com/5sBh11cXO8 — Brandon (@brandonpeirce) January 19, 2017

7. This Real Winner

Let me tell y'all how I'm never participating in another work contest ..4 hours to make this sweater 4 HOURS ! pic.twitter.com/b9q69AXoLD — ya (@mayamorena_) December 21, 2016

8. Another Winner at Life

Today was crazy hair day at my lil cousins school and this is what her mom did to her she's so extra I love it pic.twitter.com/hckbw3Zuk0 — 🌱 (@lilfugly) April 25, 2016

9. This Winning Mom

I told my mom I went out and she deadass made a meme of herself. pic.twitter.com/5h4XPXxH3j — tunechi tay (@Tayhannon) November 29, 2016

10. Her Winning Teammates

the team helped me out with good lighting to take a nice pic of me eating pizza pic.twitter.com/dZdYa11Yep — jane (@jaanemao) December 4, 2016

10. Extra Worker

This is how extra I am pic.twitter.com/lEy1AjerWP — Cutest. (@itgirlcree) November 14, 2016

11. More Winners

So this year we bought a 20 ft Christmas tree and cut it in half so it goes through the roof 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZGIOYmPM59 — Aidan. (@aidanswalt) December 19, 2016

12. This Is Me!

This is how extra I am when I see a spider 😂 pic.twitter.com/TkszWDEs54 — HONEY (@cuteassshawty) December 8, 2016



So extra I just can’t deal! 😂😂



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor