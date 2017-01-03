Osric Chau Interview – “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency”

Generation Now’s Cindy J. Lee interviews actor Osric Chau for his latest role in the BBC America series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency starring Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood. Chau plays Vogle, who is part of the “Rowdy 3” in the series.

About Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Source: BBC AMERICA):

Corpses—cops—trap—cult—assassins—Pararibulitis—vampires—lottery ticket—kitten—corgi—EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED! Welcome to the world of BBC AMERICA’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency; a trippy mystery that thrusts a reluctant sidekick into the bizarre world of an unconventional detective who believes in the interconnectedness of all things. When washed-up rocker Todd Brotzman (Elijah Wood) stumbles upon the murder scene of a millionaire, all hell breaks loose. Eccentric detective, Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett), wholly believes they’re destined to untangle the peculiar events surrounding the mystery together, whether Todd likes it or not! A collection of wild and dangerous characters’ further infiltrate and complicate their world, each episode landing them a few random steps closer to uncovering the truth. Penned by Max Landis (American Ultra, Chronicle), Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is an adaptation of the wildly popular novels by Douglas Adams (A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), from the studio that produces The Walking Dead.