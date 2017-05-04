You are at Home Generation Now Meet This Adorable Korean Baby Celebrity

She isn’t necessarily a child actress. She is neither a singer nor a TV personality–although her potential as a professional entertainer is definitely budding. Kwon Yuil is a long-time Facebook star, thanks to her mom who decided to share her daughter’s cuteness with the rest of the world. Since 2013, the child online celebrity has been wooing the Internet with her adorable expressions, her Facebook garnering nearly 1.5 million fans.

Meet the baby star for yourself:

 

 

 

 

By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor

