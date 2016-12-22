Matt Almodiel – Interview and Performance

Singer Songwriter Matt Almodiel joins Generation Now to talk about his journey into music and the obstacles he faced growing up in a predominantly non-Asian environment, being bullied, body shaming and how he overcame these challenges. Plus he gives us some insight on his upcoming project titled, “We’re All Awkward”, which he hopes to inspire, motivate and encourage others to share their story. Find out how you can be a part of his “We’re All Awkward” Indiegogo campaign. Matt also performs his single, “Gibberish.”
www.la18.tv/generation-now