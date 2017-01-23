Generation Now’s Cindy J. Lee heads to the A&D Museum in Downtown for Los Angeles Magazine’s Best New Restaurants Celebration! Watch as she gets a taste of restaurants that made the cut for this annual top 10 coveted list. Featured eateries include Howlin’ Ray’s (Chef Johnny Ray Zone), 71 Above (Chef Vartan Abgaryan), Baran’s 2239 (Chef Tyler Gugliotta), Here’s Looking at You (Chef Jonathan Whitener), WOLF (Marcel Vigneron), Kali (Chef Kevin Meehan), and Erven (Chef Nick Erven).

Los Angeles Magazine’s annual Best New Restaurants event celebrates the Top 10 Best New Restaurants featured in the January issue as well as past honorees. The evening of culinary excellence includes gourmet tastings from honored chefs, hand-crafted cocktails, wine and beer, and live music. To read more about the Top 10 List by Los Angeles magazine, click here.