ATW: HEART TO HEART | The Truth of Motherhood w/ Chriselle Lim – From Head To Toe

“Maybe I’m not doing THE best, but I’m trying MY best”

Check out my collab with Chriselle: https://youtu.be/KqCsqP0W7nQ

Subscribe to Chriselle: https://www.youtube.com/user/chrisellim

I started doing Heart to Heart videos several years ago, speaking about personal struggles I went through in the past. In order to fully heal and love ourselves for who we are, I believe it’s important to share with each other the human side of our imperfections.

I wanted to revisit the heart of that purpose along with some of my friends to share an open dialogue of truth, acceptance, and encouragement. I hope you can be encouraged by this series too!

My Blog: http://www.frmheadtotoe.com

Instagram: http://instagram.com/frmheadtotoe

Facebook: http://facebook.com/frmheadtotoe

Twitter: http://twitter.com/frmheadtotoe

Snapchat: frmheadtotoe

Subscribe to my 2nd channel! http://youtube.com/frmjen