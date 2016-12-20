Haikus on Hotties – Interview

The 2017 Haikus on Hotties calendar is available now and features Asian American men and their Haikus.

Hotties in this year’s calendar include Joseph Vincent, Gerrard Lobo, Justin Kim, Yoshi and Peter Sudarso and Kenta Seki. Creator and Founder Ada Tseng joins Generation Now’s Kat Iniba to talk about the new calendar. Also joining Ada are hotties, Yoshi Sudarso and Kenta Sek and Filmmaker/Actress Junko Goda who was inspired by the calendar and produced the short film, It’s Asian Men. It’s Asian Men also stars Yoshi Sudarso, Bo Haan, Cedric Jonathan, and Randel Cuvas. The short was written and directed by NaRhee Ahn.

For more info and to purchase a copy of the 2017 Haikus on Hotties calendar, you can head to www.haikuswithhotties.com.

To watch Junko Goda’s short film, you can head to their facebook page, www.facebook.com/itsasianmen.