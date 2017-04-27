Fun and Adventurous Asian Snack Packages You Can Buy Online

Nothing brightens your day more than an unexpected care package in the mail! You may be a starving college student or a brave soul who recently moved to another state with limited Asian contact. Maybe you’re not even Asian; maybe you just need a dose of Asian sweets in your system daily. Whomever you are, if you love buying bulks of Asian confectionery to fulfill your munchies (because let’s face it, while they may be delicate, Asian snacks are so darn satisfying) or you know someone who will appreciate a nice goody bag, here are some pre-packed snack options that might help you out!

**Some of them are a bit pricey, but worth a try if you don’t have the energy or the time to compile a care package on your own or want to try a variety of exotic Asian snacks

Classic Asian Snack Box













Shin Ramen Cup Noodle, Umaibo, Hi-Chew, French Pie, Choco Pie, Pocky, etc…All of your favorite Asian snacks in one! The Classic Asian Snack Box has 20 different selections of carefully curated snacks from Japan, China, and Korea. Sometimes you might find a surprise candy that you’ve never heard of before.

Premium Japanese Snack Box









If you’re anything like me, you probably know that the Japanese brand Meiji chocolates are the best chocolates out there. Small and bite-size, these little chocolate “pills” can pop right into your mouth and they don’t melt for a long time. The Premium Japanese Snack Box has all sorts of cool Japanese candies and bigger snacks like Sakura Panda, Bourbon Every Burger Cookie, Shrimp Chips, Pejoy Matcha, Meiji Choco Baby, and more.

Assorted Japanese Junk Food Snack “Dagashi”













Speaking of Japanese snacks, “Dagashi” has an AWESOME selection of 34 small Japanese snacks in one pack!

Korean Popular Snack, Cookies, Chips and Candies Variety Box

The Korean Popular Snack, Cookies, Chips and Candies Variety Box comes with all kinds of delicious Korean pies and cookies. Some items come in duplicates, so there will be more for you to try if you like a particular candy.

Mystery Box-Deluxe Asian Snack Box









This special box contains not only Korean, Japanese, and Chinese snacks, but also Thailand snacks and 1-2 “geeky” merchandise (t-shirt, socks, wallet, FunKo, etc.)!

Korean Classic Candy, Cookies and Korean Snacks









You will have to spend a hefty sum for this huge box of Korean confectionery items ($34.95), but the amount of food inside it will last you through the entire finals week.

“TONOSAMA CANDY”

More Japanese candy assortments!

Korean Hit Spicy Hot Ramen Variety









Don’t know if this is a care package or a troll package…but if you love spicy food and are up for the challenge, this is a really great deal! For $25.97 you can try five different spicy (and by spicy I mean you might be living in the bathroom for days) Korean instant noodles.



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor