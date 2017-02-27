Ford Wolf – Interview & Performance

Singer/songwriter Ford Wolf stops by the Generation Now studio to chat about his upcoming album Backwoods, musical background and inspirations. The talented artist also gives us a taste of his music with an exclusive performance of River Blues and Dreamin’.

More about Ford Wolf (courtesy: fordwolfmusic.com)

Ford Wolf comes straight out of one of the biggest music capitals of the world, ol’ Austin, Tx, dedicated to playing upbeat folk for the young and yearning.

His backwater sound and atmospheric acoustic guitar keep boots stomping, and his melodic vocals set a dreamy mood for audiences to sit back and vibe with. His lyrics and harmonica tell the classic tale of folklore and old blues mixed with the progression and attitude of indie rock.

In former bands, Wolf has played in bars along Austin Texas’s famous 6th Street and Red River and a variety of clubs such as the Viper Room in Los Angeles, California.

He is currently recording a solo demo in Los Angeles where he has already premiered in local venues as FORD WOLF, a name inspired by the ethereal white wolf that has visited him in recurring dreams as a loyal pet and spirit guide.

From the hot and humid venues of 6th street to the lights and stages of the City of Angels on Sunset, you know you can hear the sweet sounds from down south. From guitar, harmonica, piano, and vocals you’re sure to clap your hands and stomp your feet as you sway to the music and intoxicating lyrics.

