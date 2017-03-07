Exclusive Interview: Kollaboration Heading to SXSW

Get ready, Austin, TX – Kollaboration is bringing some serious Asian American talent to South by Southwest (SXSW)! Generation Now’s Cindy J. Lee sits down with singers Megan Lee, Melissa Polinar, actor Dante Basco and Kollaboration Executive Director Minji Chang to talk about representing at the annual music and film festival. Kollaboration will be hosting an interactive conference titled “Asian Americans Break the Silence & Stereotypes” and the first official Asian American showcase in SXSW.

More about Kollaboration at SXSW (courtesy: Kollaboration.org):

If you’ve been following Kollaboration in 2016, you’d know that we’re headed to this year’s South by Southwest Conference & Festival in Austin to host a social impact panel on Asian American representation in media! A massive 10-day multi-media event consisting of a music festival, film festival, and interactive conference, SXSW is where trends are launched and the next big thing is discovered, and we’re excited to be a part of it. Our panel, “Asian Americans Break the Silence & Stereotypes,” will take place during SXSW Interactive on Sunday, March 12 at 5pm and will feature a discussion between Kollaboration Executive Director Minji Chang and a panel made up of Phil Yu (Angry Asian Man), Jenny Yang (Disoriented Comedy), and Dante Basco (Hook, Avatar)!

And as if that wasn’t huge enough, we’re also excited to announce that Kollaboration will be producing the first ever official showcase of Asian American musical acts at this year’s SXSW Music Festival! Taking place on Thursday, March 16 at Lambert’s Downtown Barbeque, our 2017 lineup include Run River North, Megan Lee, Big Phony, and Melissa Polinar! Only about a fourth of acts who apply for the festival are granted a performance slot and Kollaboration is proud for the opportunity to showcase these amazing Asian American talents to the tens of thousands of festival attendees in Austin, “Live Music Capital of the Word!”

Whether you’ll be joining us in Austin or supporting us from home, help us spread the word that Asian Americans are bringing the noise to SXSW 2017!