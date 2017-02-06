Dia Frampton – “Bruises” Interview

Generation Now’s Kat Iniba sits down with singer-songwriter Dia Frampton to talk about her upcoming album Bruises, which explores the ups and downs of life. The record, which is available March 3, aims to deliver the message that we are not alone, and everyone has their own story and struggles.

Dia Frampton, is an American singer-songwriter and was the lead singer of the band Meg & Dia. She was the runner-up in the inaugural season of The Voice. She also was the lead singer in her band, ARCHIS before continuing her solo career. For more information on Dia, go to www.diamusic.net.