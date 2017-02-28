How Children’s Dream Carrie Overtook Korean YouTube

YouTube is incredible, don’t you think? We already know so many famous YouTubers who are making it big in their respective fields, from filmmaking to makeup to singing to fashion and everything in between. This user-based media channel is a staple of our time. There are so many kinds of contents out there, but there’s this one particular channel that I want to introduce you to. Most native Koreans know it, but if you’re a non-Korean or even a Korean American who’s been elsewhere for a while, you might be surprised—and possibly weirded out—to find this new type of kids content: CarrieAndToys!

In America we have PBS Kids, Disney, and Nickelodeon just to name a few. Korea also has a few cable channels and national TV programs dedicated to children, but CarrieAndToys is so unique in that it’s one of the nation’s first kids programs that’s really taking advantage of the YouTube space to reach kids of all ages. Yes, I mean even kids under 5 who need their moms to turn it on for them and kids over 25 like me. Launched in 2014 by “a global Kids and Family Entertainment company” CarrieSoft Co., CarrieAndToys features “Carrie,” a bubbly and cute Korean female host, who unboxes toys and plays with them. When it started to gain traction the channel ventured out into CarrieAndBooks, a book reading channel featuring another Korean female host “Ellie,” and CarrieAndPlay, a “fun and games” channel hosted by “Kevin.”

Currently boasting almost half a million subscribers, CarrieAndToys recently opened CarrieAndEnglish as well as CarrieAndSong (as you can see their branding game is strong). The original channel lost a substantial number of subscribers as of late, though, due to an abrupt change of cast replacing the original Carrie and Kevin (who were siblings and thus had insane chemistry when it came to playing board games and bickering). One thing for sure is, CarrieSoft is definitely trying to go global, so you can now expect to find more of its content with English subtitles.

Here are 7 examples of CarrieSoft videos (sorry no subtitles for most of these but you get the idea):

Original Carrie – CarrieAndToys

Ellie – CarrieAndBooks

Original Kevin – CarrieAndPlay

Original Carrie and Kevin – CarrieAndToys

New Kevin – CarrieAndPlay

Julie – CarrieAndEnglish (Everything is in English)

New Carrie and Julie – CarrieAndSong

Maybe when CarrieAndToys starts to provide English subtitles as a default service, it’ll be a great way to learn Korean besides Korean drama. 🙂 Happy learning, kids!



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor