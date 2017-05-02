In Case You Missed It: Viral Media of the Month

2 months ago

Want to win tickets to Aquarium of the Pacific? Visit the link below and fill out our quick viewer survey (only 5 questions!) to be entered in the drawing. #GoodLuck!

Win a family pack of 4 tickets to Aquarium of the Pacific by completing our short LA18 Kababayan Today Viewer Survey! LA18 invites viewers to participate in a short & simple survey to be entered to win a family pack of 4 tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Complete the survey …