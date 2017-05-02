In Case You Missed It: Viral Media of the Month

Happy Tuesday and Happy May! We’re one month closer to the half year mark of 2017. But before we fully embrace the new month of May, let’s take a moment and celebrate all the creative and crazy people out there who made social media the spring of entertainment once again last month. Here are ten viral videos that will make you shriek with joy:
Not nearly viral enough for an April Fools joke, but still gets an A for effort
April the Giraffe’s Baby
Stitching art with glue, gold and sand
The kid-dad Gordon Ramsay IRL
Someone added titanic music to the dropping of MOAB and it’s amazing
The infamous Ben Ketola bowling video
This crazy thumb trick
Tiny pottery art
This creative bonsai tree made of wires
If only I could dance as well as this grandpa
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor
www.la18.tv/generationnow