In Case You Missed It: Viral Media of the Month

Happy Tuesday and Happy May! We’re one month closer to the half year mark of 2017. But before we fully embrace the new month of May, let’s take a moment and celebrate all the creative and crazy people out there who made social media the spring of entertainment once again last month. Here are ten viral videos that will make you shriek with joy:

 

Not nearly viral enough for an April Fools joke, but still gets an A for effort

 

April the Giraffe’s Baby

 

Stitching art with glue, gold and sand

 

The kid-dad Gordon Ramsay IRL

 

Someone added titanic music to the dropping of MOAB and it’s amazing

 

The infamous Ben Ketola bowling video

 

This crazy thumb trick

 

Tiny pottery art

 

This creative bonsai tree made of wires

 

If only I could dance as well as this grandpa

 
