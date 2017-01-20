I Can’t Go For That – Hall & Oates (Cover by Jane Lui)

3 days ago

Are you a fan of #ThaiFood? Who isn't! Check out the latest post by #LA18_GenerationNow. Hosts Kat Iniba and Cindy J. Lee head to Emporium Thai Cuisine in Westwood to check out their dineLA dinner menu, which includes #CryingTigerBeef #SpicyMussel #MorningGlorySalad and more!

#EmporiumThai #DineLA #Yum

la18.tv/generationnow

Generation Now’s Cindy J. Lee and Kat Iniba head to Emporium Thai in Westwood to check out the Dine LA menu! This time, they try the dinner menu, which includes spicy mussel soup and grilled Wagyu crying tiger beef! About Emporium Thai (courtesy: EThaiCuisine.com): Emporium Thai Cuisine has been vot...