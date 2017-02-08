You are at Home Generation Now ATW: What Type of Oddly Satisfied Are You?

Maybe there’s a little perfectionist in all of us. Maybe a little bit of OCD too. And then a bit of mess at the same time. Perhaps a need for destruction. How else are we to explain the late-night guilty pleasures of scrolling through these oddly satisfying videos (and pictures)? This odd satisfaction is nothing new, but the list of what qualifies as oddly satisfying continues to grow. No matter who you are, you’ll probably find yourself intrigued–and soothed–by at least one of these types of oddly satisfying Internet craze. Find out where your oddness lies (categories may overlap):

 

In Perfection.

 

#adderall#tweaking#meth#ocd#perfectlyorganized#atwork

A photo posted by Flavio Sobe (@sobeflavio) on

 

Removing every seed from a strawberry! ⠀ ☑ TAG someone who would find this #oddlysatisfying ⠀

A photo posted by Oddly Satisfying (@oddlysatisfying) on

 

 

New week means new cakes! Our very own #CakeMaster @jac_ordonez sure knows how to perfectly ice a cake 🎂

A video posted by Charm City Cakes (@charmcitycakes) on

 

 

In Art.

 

 

 

In Slime.

 

 

 

 

In glaze.

 

 

 

In Sand.

 

 

 

In Strips.

 

The perfect hairline!! To book your appointment click on the link in my bio #browsby_liz

A video posted by Liz Lugo (@browsby_liz) on

 

 

And a compilation of everything unexplained.

 


 

And another!


 
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor

