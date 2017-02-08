ATW: What Type of Oddly Satisfied Are You?

Maybe there’s a little perfectionist in all of us. Maybe a little bit of OCD too. And then a bit of mess at the same time. Perhaps a need for destruction. How else are we to explain the late-night guilty pleasures of scrolling through these oddly satisfying videos (and pictures)? This odd satisfaction is nothing new, but the list of what qualifies as oddly satisfying continues to grow. No matter who you are, you’ll probably find yourself intrigued–and soothed–by at least one of these types of oddly satisfying Internet craze. Find out where your oddness lies (categories may overlap):
In Perfection.
It's Shark Week and we HAD to make a cake! 😎🐟 #sharkweek #shark #birthday #birthdaycake #cakelovers #macaron #cake #wynwood #305 #305life #foodietribe #foodgasm #artisanalmiami #localsrule #localmiami #foodie #foodporn #foodpic #colors #wynwoodwalls #yummy #bakery #baking #cupcake #miami_insta #twins #foodstagram #foodpic #foodpics #yumm #sharkweekcake
In Art.
JUST PEACHY🍑🍑🍑 FOLLOW ❤👉 @annettelabedzki #mixedmediaart #art #painting #artistic_share #paintmixing #colors #modernart #contemporaryart #creativeart #worldofartists #spotlightonartists #asmr #arts_help #oddlysatisfying #artist #instagood #abstract #canadianartist #paint #galleries #artstudio #artcollectors #oilpaintings #expressionism #mixedmedia #expressive #vancouverartist #acrylic #artistic_unity_ #abstractart
In Slime.
acai bowl! 🍓inspo; @slimeysodas sorry for not uploading yesterday! I got sick so I didn't wanna accidentally sniffle while recording or spread my germs onto the slime lmao 🤧 ♥ use my code Mercari code! "HFWTDJ" to get $2 worth in credits ♥︎ spam/backup ~ @slimeflops squad acc ~ @fambamslimes ♥︎ wanna learn how to make slime? check out >> #/slimeedaddytutorials ♥︎ #slime #asmr #satisfying #squishy #stressrelief #thwocking #slimeusa #slimeamerica #squishyasmr #slimeasmr #satisfyingvideos #floam #anxiety #oddlysatisfying #crunch #crunchy
🍊 🍊 🍊 ♥ use my code Mercari code! "HFWTDJ" to get $2 worth in credits ♥︎ spam/backup ~ @slimeflops squad acc ~ @fambamslimes ♥︎ wanna learn how to make slime? check out >> #/slimeedaddytutorials ♥︎ #slime #asmr #satisfying #squishy #stressrelief #thwocking #slimeusa #slimeamerica #squishyasmr #slimeasmr #satisfyingvideos #floam #anxiety #oddlysatisfying #crunch #crunchy
In glaze.
In Sand.
In Strips.
A lip wax isnt complete w/ out the nose! Cant get caught w/ nose hair poppin out. I got your back, ladies! #browsby_liz • • • • • • • • • • • • @brian_champagne @allmodernmakeup @wakeupandmakeup @browgame @browvideo @hudabeauty @allmodernmakeup @makeupviddeoss #wakeupandmakeup #brian_champagne #allmodernmakeup #hudabeauty #brows #wax @cirepil_wax_usa
And a compilation of everything unexplained.
And another!
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor
www.la18.tv/generationnow