ATW: What Type of Oddly Satisfied Are You?

Maybe there’s a little perfectionist in all of us. Maybe a little bit of OCD too. And then a bit of mess at the same time. Perhaps a need for destruction. How else are we to explain the late-night guilty pleasures of scrolling through these oddly satisfying videos (and pictures)? This odd satisfaction is nothing new, but the list of what qualifies as oddly satisfying continues to grow. No matter who you are, you’ll probably find yourself intrigued–and soothed–by at least one of these types of oddly satisfying Internet craze. Find out where your oddness lies (categories may overlap):

In Perfection.

#adderall#tweaking#meth#ocd#perfectlyorganized#atwork A photo posted by Flavio Sobe (@sobeflavio) on Dec 1, 2015 at 5:50am PST

Removing every seed from a strawberry! ⠀ ☑ TAG someone who would find this #oddlysatisfying ⠀ A photo posted by Oddly Satisfying (@oddlysatisfying) on Mar 9, 2015 at 5:21pm PDT

New week means new cakes! Our very own #CakeMaster @jac_ordonez sure knows how to perfectly ice a cake 🎂 A video posted by Charm City Cakes (@charmcitycakes) on Aug 8, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

In Art.

This is one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen in life anyone wanna make me one? #toast #toastgradient #bread A photo posted by 🙃 (@ultimate.mikey) on Apr 18, 2015 at 7:10pm PDT

In Slime.





In glaze.

Сияние меня завораживает и пленит✨ Согласитесь на это приключение и вы познаете взрыв вкусовых ощущений😘 Shining fascinates and captivates me✨Agree on an adventure and you will know the explosion of taste sensations😉 A video posted by Olga Noskova 🇷🇺 Ольга Носкова (@olganoskovaa) on Nov 5, 2016 at 12:53am PDT

Лишь открыв своё сердце, вы сможете познать счастье💜Торт "Спящее волшебство"🔮 Only having opened your heart, you will be able to learn happiness 💜 Cake "Sleeping Magic"🔮 A video posted by Olga Noskova 🇷🇺 Ольга Носкова (@olganoskovaa) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

In Sand.

bless that last little piece he needed a little help falling over but omg the crunch is just amazing #talisatossell #sandvideo #kineticsand #asmr #oddlysatisfying A video posted by E R I N♡ (@sandisfy.me) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:20am PST

SOUND UP FOR THIS ONE OMG also idk if it's just me but this is kinda really good video quality and also the sand hit the mic at the beginning which i was gonna crop out but i kinda like it – requested by @jemmaleestar123 @hedge.money #oddlysatisfying #kineticsand #asmr #sandvideo #talisatossell A video posted by E R I N♡ (@sandisfy.me) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:39am PST

In Strips.

The perfect hairline!! To book your appointment click on the link in my bio #browsby_liz A video posted by Liz Lugo (@browsby_liz) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

And a compilation of everything unexplained.





And another!







