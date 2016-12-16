ATW: Christmas Gift Guide – What to Get Each Friend?

Ho ho hold up! Are you tripping out on prezzies this Christmas? Have no fear! I’ve whipped up the ultimate Christmas Gift Guide for you! – Courtesy: Jenn Im/ YouTube: ClothesEncounters

——————————————

THINGS MENTIONED

– Happiness Planner | 2017 Planner

– Dale Carnegie | How to Win Friends & Influence People

– Amazon | iRing

– Patagonia | Workout Bag

– Camelbak | Water bottle

– Bose | Headphones

– Instax | SP-2 Printer

– Amazon | Adult Coloring Book

– Drake General Store | Set of cups

– Team Cozy | Beanie

– Zara | Patterned Scarf

– Mejuri | Links Collection

– Dr. Jart | Face Masks

– Bite Beauty | Multisticks

– Kylie Cosmetics | 2016 Holiday Palette

——————————————

Graphics + Illustrations by Dawn Lee

Video edited by Jenn Im

Generation Now’s Around the Web Videos

Specially curated video picks from around the web and around the globe!