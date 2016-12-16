ATW: Christmas Gift Guide – What to Get Each Friend?

Ho ho hold up! Are you tripping out on prezzies this Christmas? Have no fear! I’ve whipped up the ultimate Christmas Gift Guide for you! – Courtesy: Jenn Im/ YouTube: ClothesEncounters
THINGS MENTIONED
– Happiness Planner | 2017 Planner
– Dale Carnegie | How to Win Friends & Influence People
– Amazon | iRing
– Patagonia | Workout Bag
– Camelbak | Water bottle
– Bose | Headphones
– Instax | SP-2 Printer
– Amazon | Adult Coloring Book
– Drake General Store | Set of cups
– Team Cozy | Beanie
– Zara | Patterned Scarf
– Mejuri | Links Collection
– Dr. Jart | Face Masks
– Bite Beauty | Multisticks
– Kylie Cosmetics | 2016 Holiday Palette
