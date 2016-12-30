Asian Snacks From Your Childhood

If you grew up in an Asian household, what were some of your go-to snacks? Colorful packaging, unique flavors, and childhood nostalgia mark these salty and sweet Asian treats!

Shrimp chips, Pocky (what’s the most traditional way to eat them?), Yakult yogurt drinks, Hi-Chew candy, Haw Flakes, Dried Mangoes, Calpis (not cow piss…), Choco Pie, Melona ice cream bars are just a few the Fung Bros. touch on – watch their video below to see if they share your favorites too!

Shot/edited by: Leo Macatol

