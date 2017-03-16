These Adorable, Heart-Touching Animals Will Get You Through the Week

It’s Thursday. One more day til Friday. Most of us are probably tired, whether emotionally or physically from work or politics or relationships or (insert problem here) and we’re crawling through the week.

Take a little break and recharge by looking at these adorable animals to brighten up your day:

I was named after a Korean snack, Choco Pie 🍫🍫🍫thank you @lisachachang 언니 for the snack #초코 #yorkie A post shared by Choco Kim (@im_choco_) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Imma bigboy 🤣👾 #babyplayard #babyotter #babyanimals #otter #otters #ottersofinstagram #babyboy #playday #babietheotter A post shared by Baby otter aka BABIE 🐿💕 (@babietheotter) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT











By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor