9 Witty Ways People are Celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2017

It’s 2017 and we’re living in the Internet Age. Good ol’ Valentine-o-grams are now memes and GIFs, and if you’re anything like me, you get your love tank filled by watching people bake and do other great things, while marveling at their genius shared all across social media. Thank goodness for these hilarious, creative Internet people on holidays like Valentine’s Day, who lets you know that you’re not alone…even as they remind you that you actually are.

Here are 9 witty (and creative) ways people are expressing their Valentine’s Day sentiment this year:



1. Memes

Best valentine's day meme pic.twitter.com/uXiiUBYdex — KILLER QUEEN (@Reuter214) February 13, 2017





2. GIFs (Turn up your speaker)

3. Internet Cards





4. Classic Valentine-o-gram (with a burst of color)

5. Lettering

6. Baking

Love it? 💖Rate it from 1-10?! ❣️Tag your friends! 💞 by @yolanda_gampp 💫 A post shared by Lifestyle (@relativitysky) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

Happy Valentine's 💕 A post shared by Natália Mendonça (@nat.mendonca) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

7. Make Up

Happy Valentine Beauties <3 Wanna share this lovely make-up look by @rebeccaseals Any Valentine's Day/Night Plans? A post shared by Attitude Holland (@attitudeholland) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

8. Stop-Motion Animation

9. Pancake Art



Hope everyone has a Happy Valentine’s Day!



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor