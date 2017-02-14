9 Witty Ways People are Celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2017

It’s 2017 and we’re living in the Internet Age. Good ol’ Valentine-o-grams are now memes and GIFs, and if you’re anything like me, you get your love tank filled by watching people bake and do other great things, while marveling at their genius shared all across social media. Thank goodness for these hilarious, creative Internet people on holidays like Valentine’s Day, who lets you know that you’re not alone…even as they remind you that you actually are.
Here are 9 witty (and creative) ways people are expressing their Valentine’s Day sentiment this year:
1. Memes
me on Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/QBMCz1KbBv
— ㅤㅤㅤ (@damn_phillip) February 13, 2017
Best valentine's day meme pic.twitter.com/uXiiUBYdex
— KILLER QUEEN (@Reuter214) February 13, 2017
2. GIFs (Turn up your speaker)
When someone asks, "who's your valentine?" #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/nio1enFReL
— 9GAG (@9GAG) February 14, 2017
my #valentinesday2017 in one gif pic.twitter.com/1SHQoWicuA
— ㅤ (@rosesbergs) February 14, 2017
3. Internet Cards
— Valentines Day Cards (@ltsvdaycards) January 17, 2016
4. Classic Valentine-o-gram (with a burst of color)
5. Lettering
• // v a l e n t i n e // • Happy Valentines to all my lovely #calligrafriends!! 💕 Here is a painted heart for all of you ☺️ And a mini tutorial that describes how I made it: 1️⃣ Watercolor heart: Adobe Sketch and Sensu paint brush – my painting skills are still not great, but it’s just so much fun watching the colour mix on the iPad 😄 2️⃣ Save the background to photos (turn off the visibility of the background layer) 3️⃣ Open Procreate and import the heart 4️⃣ Change the size of the heart to suit 5️⃣ Duplicate the layer and change the blend mode of the top layer to ‘Overlay’ 6️⃣ Choose your favourite brush and create your letters • iPad Pro 12.9” 🖌 is ‘experimental’ • • Made with the #adobesketch and #Procreate apps on #iPadPro with #ApplePencil. Check bio for more info about Procreate custom brushes and practice sheets 😊 • #ipadlettering
6. Baking
Valentine's Day theme cupcakes! ❤️ #valentineśday2016 #valentinesday #valentinescupcakes #hearts #red #pink #flowercupcakes #buttercream #buttercreamfrosting #buttercreamswirls #pastels #pastelcupcakes #pastelcolors #buttercreamflowers #wiltoncakes #babyshowercupcakes #weddingcupcakes #wiltonsprinkles #wilton #marthaweddings #hinarasool #cakesofinstagram #cupcakesofinstagram #thecakeblog #cakeblog #cakeporm #undiscoveredbaker #cakemenu #thatsgoodhousekeeping
Happy #ValentinesDay! Happy #ValentinesDay from #KAConnection to you! Learn how to make delicious Vday desserts on http://la18.tv/kaconnection 😍 #fingerhearts #손가락하트 #meringue #recipe pic.twitter.com/MAlRvoworA
— 완전 소중한 LA on LA18 (@KAConnection) February 15, 2017
7. Make Up
Hi guys my valentines look #beautyhacks 🙉 Using a sticker for a #funlooks hope you like this new trick ♥️😅 @hudabeauty Rose Gold palette #yslbeauty new primer pencil in White @hudabeauty lashes in FARAH @shophudabeauty @lauramercier Translucent powder @urbandecaycosmetics #glitter @anastasiabeverlyhills #browwiz ___________________________________________________ #vegas_nay #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupclips #brian_champagne #brian_champagne #makeuptutorial #laurag_143#makeupfanatic1 #modernrenaissance #makegirlz#wakeupandmakeup #hudabeautyrosegoldpalette #makeupartist #makeuptips #makeupgoals #brows #hudabeauty #urbandecay @allmodernmakeup @allmodernmakeup @hairmakeupdiary #shohudabeauty #Valentineslook @awesomemakeu.p @maquillajesvideos @hudabeauty @hudabeauty #makeup #hearts @fun.tutorial @hairmakeupdiary @fashionclip.s @makeuptutorialsx0x #allmodernhair #allmodernmakeup #fakeupfix @hudabeauty @sdeventsworld @beautyandhairdiaries @maquillajesvideos @makeupcoach @makeup_clips @make.up.vines @hudabeauty #fashionclimaxx
8. Stop-Motion Animation
Roses are red, violets are blue, if I was the Force, then I’d be with you! Happy Valentine’s Day to all you Star Wars lovers out there! In the wise words of Yoda…tag your friends, you must. After all, you don’t have to be in love with someone to give them a valentine. Everyone deserves a smile today, so share away! Before you go, today’s hidden emoji is none other than the one that cupid shot with his arrow: 💘! Have fun searching for my heart somewhere in this piece! #🕵🏻 #ispyemojis #stopmotion #animation #art #drawing #cartoon #instavid #instavideo #happyvalentines #valetine #valetines #valentinesday #starwars #ewok #yoda #obiwan #love #vday #💋 #💕 #💘 #💖 #💝
9. Pancake Art
Happy Valentine's Day. Share this video of a heart shaped box of chocolates that actually is a pancake with someone you love or just someone you really want to confuse…kinda like your tastebuds would be haha 💝🤗🍫 #dancakes #pancakeart #valentinesday #valentines #boxofchocolates #pancakes made for @tastemade
Hope everyone has a Happy Valentine’s Day!
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor
www.la18.tv/generationnow