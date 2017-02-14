You are at Home Generation Now 9 Witty Ways People are Celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2017

9 Witty Ways People are Celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2017

It’s 2017 and we’re living in the Internet Age. Good ol’ Valentine-o-grams are now memes and GIFs, and if you’re anything like me, you get your love tank filled by watching people bake and do other great things, while marveling at their genius shared all across social media. Thank goodness for these hilarious, creative Internet people on holidays like Valentine’s Day, who lets you know that you’re not alone…even as they remind you that you actually are.

Here are 9 witty (and creative) ways people are expressing their Valentine’s Day sentiment this year:
 

1. Memes

 

 

 

2. GIFs (Turn up your speaker)

 

 

3. Internet Cards

 

 

4. Classic Valentine-o-gram (with a burst of color)

 

5. Lettering

 

• // v a l e n t i n e // • Happy Valentines to all my lovely #calligrafriends!! 💕 Here is a painted heart for all of you ☺️ And a mini tutorial that describes how I made it: 1️⃣ Watercolor heart: Adobe Sketch and Sensu paint brush – my painting skills are still not great, but it’s just so much fun watching the colour mix on the iPad 😄 2️⃣ Save the background to photos (turn off the visibility of the background layer) 3️⃣ Open Procreate and import the heart 4️⃣ Change the size of the heart to suit 5️⃣ Duplicate the layer and change the blend mode of the top layer to ‘Overlay’ 6️⃣ Choose your favourite brush and create your letters • iPad Pro 12.9” 🖌 is ‘experimental’ • • Made with the #adobesketch and #Procreate apps on #iPadPro with #ApplePencil. Check bio for more info about Procreate custom brushes and practice sheets 😊 • #ipadlettering

A post shared by Karin (@ipadlettering) on

 

6. Baking

Love it? 💖Rate it from 1-10?! ❣️Tag your friends! 💞 by @yolanda_gampp 💫

A post shared by Lifestyle (@relativitysky) on

 

Happy Valentine's 💕

A post shared by Natália Mendonça (@nat.mendonca) on

 

 

 

 

 

7. Make Up

Hi guys my valentines look #beautyhacks 🙉 Using a sticker for a #funlooks hope you like this new trick ♥️😅 @hudabeauty Rose Gold palette #yslbeauty new primer pencil in White @hudabeauty lashes in FARAH @shophudabeauty @lauramercier Translucent powder @urbandecaycosmetics #glitter @anastasiabeverlyhills #browwiz ___________________________________________________ #vegas_nay #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupclips #brian_champagne #brian_champagne #makeuptutorial #laurag_143#makeupfanatic1 #modernrenaissance #makegirlz#wakeupandmakeup #hudabeautyrosegoldpalette #makeupartist #makeuptips #makeupgoals #brows #hudabeauty #urbandecay @allmodernmakeup @allmodernmakeup @hairmakeupdiary #shohudabeauty #Valentineslook @awesomemakeu.p @maquillajesvideos @hudabeauty @hudabeauty #makeup #hearts @fun.tutorial @hairmakeupdiary @fashionclip.s @makeuptutorialsx0x #allmodernhair #allmodernmakeup #fakeupfix @hudabeauty @sdeventsworld @beautyandhairdiaries @maquillajesvideos @makeupcoach @makeup_clips @make.up.vines @hudabeauty #fashionclimaxx

A post shared by Anna G (@hairmakeupbyanna) on

 

Happy Valentine Beauties <3 Wanna share this lovely make-up look by @rebeccaseals Any Valentine's Day/Night Plans?

A post shared by Attitude Holland (@attitudeholland) on

 

8. Stop-Motion Animation

 

9. Pancake Art

 
Hope everyone has a Happy Valentine’s Day!

 
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor

