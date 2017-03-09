9 Strangest Museums in the U.S.

I love art museums. I love the Getty, LACMA, MOCA, and everything in between; it’s fascinating to learn about who would collect certain kinds of art. The act of collecting art is art in itself, and museums allow you to peek into the artists’ souls as well as pick the collectors’ brains.

Well, define art, though. Sure, we can see a painting or a phenomenal sculpture and call it a masterpiece, but can we say the same about other collectibles that we didn’t even know were collectible? (I didn’t, at least…) There seems to be a museum for almost everything, from dog collars to lawnmowers…and yeah, even tap water.

Here are only 9 of the many strange museums in the United States:

55 Davis Square, Somerville, MA 02144









Who even decides if an artwork is good or bad? I guess you can see for yourself. This museum has been dedicated to bad art since 1994, with a collection numbering about 600 pieces total.

561 Brookside Village Way, Gatlinburg, TN 37738





I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there used to be a trend of gifting a cute matching salt and pepper shaker set to newlyweds. 20,000 sets of Salt and Pepper shakers from all around the world?! I think this museum is for them (the newlyweds, I mean).

120 W 1st St, La Crosse, KS 67548





Why? You may ask. Because history, that’s why.

6751 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028





Heartbreak is hard to deal with, and this museum is dedicated to helping people overcome such “emotional collapse through creativity…by contributing to its universal collection.” Each item is a memento of a past relationship, whether it was with a lover, a friend, or a family member.

7477 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, WI 53562









If you’re a sucker for condiments, this is the place to go! From an old mustard tin to mustard in a jar, this museum showcases the entire history of mustard in one place. After all, who likes to eat hot dog without mustard?

114 North Main Street, Roswell, New Mexico 88203





In July 1947, something happened northwest of Roswell, New Mexico, during a severe thunderstorm…I’m sure you know what. This museum is dedicated to “educating the general public on all aspects of the UFO phenomena,” and to researching the Roswell incident.

9341 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

This museum contains an unusual collection of objects that are rather hard to explain why they’re there…from micro-miniature sculptures carved from a single human hair to decaying dice.

800 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004

The “only public museum in the US dedicated to espionage,” this is a fun, interactive museum that features international espionage artifacts illuminating the work of famous spies and missions. What roles have spies played in world events throughout history? You can learn all about it here.

1933 Jefferson Drive, Pasadena, CA 91104





This self-proclaimed “hoppiest place in the world” is basically a private home of Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski who have collected over 30,000 items of everything bunny. From furniture, light fixtures, and kitchenware to books and toiletries, this place has the world’s largest bunny collection, not to mention real bunny pets who roam around the house!



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor