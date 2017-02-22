9 Non-Koreans Who Speak Korean Better Than Some Koreans

Have you ever watched a Korean drama wishing you didn’t need subtitles?

Thankfully, enough online streaming websites now provide not only English but multi-language subtitles. Even then, it’d be nice to learn the language and all the cultural nuances so that you don’t ever have to miss a joke, right? Well, there is hope! Meet these 9 people from all around the world who are absolutely astonishingly fluent in Korean and let them inspire you.

Some speak better Korean than Koreans themselves! (Turn on subtitles)

Robert Holley, aka Ha-il

Born: Utah, USA

Born in 1958, Holley moved to Korea in 1978 and started out as a lawyer. He led numerous Korean TV shows and performed in Korean sitcoms in the 90s, rising to his stardom in the early 2000s. He’s known for his Busan dialect!

Ida Daussy

Born: Paris, France

Now a Professor of French Language and Culture at Sookmyung Women’s University of Korea, Ida Daussy rose to stardom around the same time as Ha-il. These two are almost the OG non-Korean TV personalities who paved a way for future non-Korean generations in the Korean entertainment-scape!

Yoon Mi-rae, or Tasha

Born: Texas, USA

If you’re at least a little interested in kpop, chance is you probably already know her, or you’re maybe even a fan of hers. Yes we all know that she grew up in Korea and is basically Korean (although she faced a lot of discrimination because of her mixed heritage like Insooni), but I found it necessary to include her because she really radicalized the Korean hiphop scene as a non-typical female Korean.

Dominique Noël

Born: Quebec, Canada

Has anyone ever seen Misuda? It was a show that featured a panel of foreign women living in Korea in 2006-2010, and it was a major hit. Dominique was one of the panels.

Sam Hammington

Born: Wellington, New Zealand

This New Zealand-born Australian appeared in numerous TV shows in Australia before making a debut in Korea, and started his Korean broadcasting career in 2002 as a reporter in a special Korea vs Japan World Cup program aired on SBS. He has been active in the Korean entertainment scene since.

Lucky Abishek Gupta

Born: New Delhi, India

Lucky is probably one of the most beloved panels in the variety show Non-Summit Meeting. He is incredibly smart and can lead a debate better than many Koreans can!

Sam Okyere

Born: Accra, Ghana

He started his Korean broadcasting career after appearing in a popular TV show with a friend in 2013. His initial reason for moving to Korea? A Korean Government Scholarship Program that his father recommended to him for his studies. Since his debut he appeared on famous star shows like Running Man and Law of the Jungle.

Tyler Rasch

Born: Vermont, USA

Tyler’s the absolute ace of Non-Summit Meeting, and you’ll instantly know why when you hear him talk.

Joseph Butso





Born: Ohio, USA

Have you seen him on Facebook? Because that’s where his video went viral! Joseph is often seen on popular streets of Korea, singing praise songs in Korean and striking up conversations with people. He appeared in one Korean variety show after he went viral on Facebook.



Obviously there are so many more, and I can’t possibly list all of them. And to think of all the others probably out there that you don’t get to see on TV? It’s amazing that even in a monoethnic society like in Korea, diversity is becoming increasingly noticeable. In the past it was extremely unusual and odd to see someone with different eye and skin color, and it’s still very difficult to fit in with this tightly lumped race if you’re a foreigner. But we’ve definitely come a long way.

And when Koreans see foreigners speaking remotely decent Korean? Jaw. Dropped! Thanks to recent social and entertainment movements that have been chipping away at the great invisible wall between Koreans and non-Koreans (because for a lot of Koreans it’s “we” against “they”), and MAJOR thanks to kpop, Korea as a country and society is becoming a little more inclusive and accepting. Extra thanks to these people for their online & TV presence in Korea, making “different” a new norm.



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor