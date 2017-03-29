9 Hair Tones by Guy Tang That Keep My Fingers Scrolling All Day

SIGHZ. What’s not to love about Guy Tang? His amazing hair color combinations and formula have dramatically changed the hair industry, and anyone who has seen his work will testify that you can’t ever just see it once and forget about it; it’ll have you constantly coming back for more. No hair color that he does is really ever the same, as this master artist will weave shades in and out of hair and create tones perfect for a client.
Of course, you can marvel at his work on Instagram all day (and night) long, but I’ve compiled my personal favorite eight tones and other colors that didn’t quite fit the categories.
Here are nine hair tones by Guy Tang that keep my fingers scrolling all day:
1. Lavender
#Hairbesties it was a great weekend for @guytang_mydentity in Chicago #americasbeautyshow it was so nice to meet y'all and making it so memorable! Here's one of my models on stage @danisuewho, she was a color correction and here's her formula: Started with mids foil in between then roots and then ends with #Mydentity #Big9 + 30v dedicated developer 1:1 ratio + @olaplex 1/32 oz Rootagé: 55g 10Dusty Lavender (DL) Permanent 15g Dark Shadows + 6vol Mids to ends: 10DL Permanent + 10vol dedicated developer then stroke COLOR MAX Ultra Violet dual booster on the surface while the Permanent Color was processing. @framarint meche between each section 30min at room temp. After wash, applied #Mydentity Vibrant Pastel Lavender Lust to zone 1&2 then add #Olaplex to sheer out ends in room temp. . Did you guys enjoyed both shows? What's your favorite technique? Thanks to my Guy Tang #Mydentity Artistic & Sales Team @arianasin @hairbynoora @guytangmydentityteam @cksullivan14 @cosmoprofbeauty
2. Silver
#Hairbesties #Teamwork at #ABSHairShow model prep using @guytang_mydentity #Mydentity Formula: Pre-lighten: #Big9 Crème Lightener + 20vol (1:1 ratio) + 1/16 @olaplex and drag down #Big9 + 20vol 1:1.5 ratio to a level 10 Color Formula: Rootagé: Silver Smoke 8ss 1:2 + 6vol Mids: 8ss and Crystal Clear equal parts 1:2 6vol Ends: 10ss and Crystal Clear equal parts 1:2 6vol Process for 25 mins. Thanks to our model: @michkovach and to Guy Tang #Mydentity Artists: @arianasin & @hairbynoora 😘😘 #Hairbestiesforlife #hb4l #Evolve Together . What color combo do you want me to do next with #Mydentity Colors? 🤔🤔🤔
HairBesties, I am wanting to add some lavender tones into @angiexlee hair using @guytang_mydentity ❤Should we add more Rose and lavender color over this silver?? For This look I lifted her with #mydentity #Big9 40vol @olaplex Gloss over with 6ss on rootagé and blur down to 8ss and some 10ss demi in @guytang_mydentity
HairBesties❤I overlayed @guytang_mydentity demi 6ss over Meagan natural level 6 warm base to cool it down and make it appear smoky as I blur in 8ss and tip out her ends with 10ss and clear(coming soon)to achieve this warmer iridescent silver, you can pretone with 10DL #mydentity demi and 6vol first ❤@itsmeaganelizabeth @guytang_mydentity @guytangmydentityteam @olaplex
HairBesties, as seen in my insta stories two days ago, My client @angiexlee is amAzing and I love her, this girl has so much hair! We lifted her to a level 10 on and her ends were level 9 from old colors from before. So 10ss (Silver Smoke) knock out all the yellow. We used @guytang_mydentity #Big9 crème lightener and 40vol and @olaplex with foils❤her natural level is 1-3 because she is dark in the back and lighter around the front. I gloss her hair with @guytang_mydentity demi color Formula 1:rootagé 6ss demi #mydentity olaplex Formula 2: 8ss midshaft @guytang_mydentity olaplex Formula 3: 10ss demi @guytang_mydentity olaplex Formula 4: 10ss and clear(coming soon) #mydentity olaplex ❤❤❤❤new tutorial coming soon later today on my YouTube channel!
#hairbesties I love the @guytang_mydentity Silver Smoke & Dusty Lavender combo. It gives you this smokey, icy finish with so much dimension, so much movement! Full video tutorial and Formula in the #Mydentity website (link on my bio 👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻) Model: @luciaoskerova #mydentitybyguytang What color combo do you want to see next with #mydentitycolor? #mydentity
3. Darker Tones
HairBesties, I love using @guytang_mydentity DARK SHADOWS to deepen and smoke out the rootagé while erasing stripes from highlights, my model here had a lot highlight stripes, so I went in using #big9 to lift up her ends, then pretone the hair first, I went over with #mydentity Dark Shadows with 6 vol on the rootagé and spread #mydentity 10DL demi with 6vol on the rest to melt the colors together to create this deep mysterious smoky tone🌑🌚thank you @olaplex @arianasin @almarqt
@hairbesties_ can you believe this girl is 13 years old? She is one of my models from #Chile during my tour with @olaplex❤she has so much hair on her head! Probably the most hair I ever seen in my life! @kenraprofessional @hairbesties_ @olaplex @olaplexchile #olaplex #hairbesties #hair #hairstyle #haircolor #haircut
4. Rose
HairBesties, Mysterious Rose🌹 See all #HairBesties tonight❤Chicago @guytang_mydentity Step 1: lift her base with #mydentity 9Ar Amber Rose 10volume and ends with 10Rg Rose Gold 10volume Step 2: I glaze over with 7rg and 6ss #mydentity demi color on rootagé with 6vol with olaplex and mids with 7rg+9rg+ 12g of pink glow booster 6vol, 9rg on ends ❤❤thank you to my team @arianasin @almarqt @jessicajanetaylor @guytang_mydentity
#HairBesties, Today is the Big day that @guytang_mydentity #Mydentity is out at your @cosmoprofbeauty and @armstrongmccallofficial stores ❤go in now to buy all the #mydentity colors! I am gonna visit the store today myself and hangout for a bit! So exciting, I am gonna FB live as I enter so hopefully it's all there but #wedontknow 😳😂❤I used @guytang_mydentity color on my client @kristierose over her highlights a combination of #AmberRose (9AR) and #RoseGold (10RG) in Permanent with 6vol and added #DarkShadows to the formula for the rootagé mixing the Dark Shadows with Amber Rose allow me to create a natural deep rootagé 🌹her ends were level 10 and her mids were level 9 this shows how the variations take place on different levels❤What I love most is that the color is wearable. #Hairbestiesforlife #Evolve Together #HB4L
HairBesties, I love mixing tones together to create a custom tonal shift to cater to a client, this model wanted a cooler lilac rose, so here's her #Mydentity formulation @guytang_mydentity Rootagé: permanent color 15g Dark Shadows + 50g 10Rg(RoseGold) #GuyTangMydentity 6vol Midshaft: permanent 50g 10Rg(RoseGold) + 15g 10Sp(SilverPearl) 6vol Just the tip: 50g 9Ar(AmberRose) 6vol and yes I added @olaplex to each formula #mydentity
5. Rose Gold
#RoseGold for all the HairBesties in the land! 7RG and 9RG demi @guytang_mydentity colors and some @olaplex to keep the health during the lightening process using #big9 #mydentity créme lightener and this model has highly textured hair and we gave her a quick blowout ! Thank you to my team @arianasin @denisearussell @edolaplex @guy_tang #mydentity
HairBesties, my model Hannah is a natural level 6, I highlighted around her face and backcomb ombre her highlights around the back section of her hair using #big9 30vol with olaplex I go in with our HairBestie favorite formula #Mydentity Rootagé formula: glazed over her natural level 6 @guytang_mydentity 7RG(RoseGold) 7g Pink glow booster demi 6 vol #Mydentity midshaft formula: 7RG(RoseGold)50g+9RG(RoseGold)50g+4g pink booster+6vol #Mydentity Ends: 50g 9RG(RoseGold)2g pink glow booster+6vol @olaplex @guytang_mydentity
6. Pink
#HairBesties, Some @guytang_mydentity Permanent color 10Rg (Rose Gold) and 9Ar (Amber Rose) over a level 9 prelighten hair ❤️if you leave some warmth in the hair by only lifting to a level 9, you will get a softer and more natural rose result, lifting to a level 10 and applying the Permanent #mydentity colors, it will be more animated and vibrant! The Permanent Rose series looks amazing on natural level 8-9 as well for soft rose effects! Not everyone has to be prelighten/bleached!
7. Caramel
HairBesties, you can also achieve natural creamy caramel highlights using @guytang_mydentity colors on natural level 5-6 with #mydentity permanent colors using shades 8SP, 10SP(SilverPeal) or 8DL, 10DL(Dusty Lavender) with 40vol❤I highlighted my models hair using 10SP and 10DL+40vol dedicated developer using foils and process for a full 30minutes! Permanent colors allows you to lift and deposit smoky tones to neutralize the natural warmth with maximum control! Silver Pearl will cast the most smoke tones to control warmth while lifting and Dusty lavender will help cast an iridescent cloud over the natural warmth that occur during lifting to give natural wearable result! The versatility is endless! ❤ it's not just limited to just silver or purple hair🌹 #mydentitybyguytang
8. Mint
9. Misc
