9 Hair Tones by Guy Tang That Keep My Fingers Scrolling All Day

SIGHZ. What’s not to love about Guy Tang? His amazing hair color combinations and formula have dramatically changed the hair industry, and anyone who has seen his work will testify that you can’t ever just see it once and forget about it; it’ll have you constantly coming back for more. No hair color that he does is really ever the same, as this master artist will weave shades in and out of hair and create tones perfect for a client.

Of course, you can marvel at his work on Instagram all day (and night) long, but I’ve compiled my personal favorite eight tones and other colors that didn’t quite fit the categories.

Here are nine hair tones by Guy Tang that keep my fingers scrolling all day:

1. Lavender

#HairBesties, #Mydentity New Dusty Lavender video tutorial is up on my YouTube channel featuring @guytang_mydentity color😍😍😍 👉🏼 YouTube/GuyTangHair 👈🏼 #mydentity A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

@hairbesties_ excited to be in #Taiwan next week for the Guy Tang world 🌎 tour with @olaplex ❤❤❤ I am excited to meet all HairBesties! A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:45am PST

🎉🎊Happy New Year @hairbesties_ let's start this New Year off with love and support for everyone we care about😍😍😍 @lgigglzl ❤❤❤love you @mariahcarey ❤you mean the world to me 🎼🎤🎹 A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:17am PST

2. Silver

@hairbesties_ Fifty Shades of Silver. Which one is your favorite? Silver Bob, Mother of Pearl or Silver Ombré. Comment below and tag your friends #hairbesties A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:32am PST

HairBesties, I am wanting to add some lavender tones into @angiexlee hair using @guytang_mydentity ❤Should we add more Rose and lavender color over this silver?? For This look I lifted her with #mydentity #Big9 40vol @olaplex Gloss over with 6ss on rootagé and blur down to 8ss and some 10ss demi in @guytang_mydentity A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:55am PST

3. Darker Tones

@guytang_mydentity A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Repost from @emilythemermaid from the smoky tone we did over a week ago without her weave! A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Nov 10, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

Dusty Mauve Brown I guess? I did a major color correction on my friend @emilythemermaid and custom color match up some @bellamihair extensions! It's so hard to have extensions match the way color take on the hair! Tag a friend you think would like Dusty Mauve Brown❤️@hairbesties_ A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Nov 1, 2016 at 8:11am PDT

After @shadyondeck wear this dark denim look for over a year, we are deciding to go green next! What do @hairbesties_ think? Green would be nice right? A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Jul 6, 2016 at 9:07am PDT

4. Rose

5. Rose Gold

How many #HairBesties love @guytang_mydentity #RoseGold shades? If so give #🌹#Mydentity #mydentitybyguytang A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:41pm PST

#Valentine ready with this romantic #RoseGold ombre using @guytang_mydentity color in demi 7Rg and 9Rg 🌹with a splash of of 8DL Lavender near the rootagé to give it some dimension and pink glow dual booster❤💗Who is excited to use it?! Available to order now online, Link on bio😜 A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

6. Pink

7. Caramel

@hairbesties_ @promisetamang love warm tones and discover that ash is not the tone that compliments her skin. I love to see warmth being embraced❤️ A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Nov 23, 2016 at 7:31am PST

8. Mint

Icy holiday mint for all the festivities on @hairbesties_ @shadyondeck A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:58pm PST

@hairbesties_ icy mint for the holidays ❄️❄️❄️🍃 A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:43pm PST

9. Misc

My #HarleyQuinn for #halloween tonight 💀🎃#HappyHalloween to all the @hairbesties_ in the land❤️🎃 @suprmaryface A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Oct 31, 2016 at 12:33pm PDT

@hairbesties_ are you a shy HairBestie or an outgoing HairBestie? Ask me any question and let's talk! A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Sep 7, 2016 at 7:36pm PDT

@hairbesties_ tomorrow is my birthday and I can't think of what to do? Should I do hair or sleep all day? @shadyondeck @rutacrane @kenraprofessional @hairbesties_ A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Jul 25, 2016 at 11:16am PDT

One of my favorites @hairbesties_ excited about going to #Taiwan in 2 weeks to meet all #HairBesties with my team @arianasin @olaplex A post shared by Guy Tang® (@guy_tang) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:53pm PST



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor