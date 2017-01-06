9 Chinese New Year Customs That May Surprise You

The year of the rooster is fast approaching, to get ready for Chinese New Year here are 9 Chinese new year customs that you may not have heard of:

Any cleaning is prohibited because it is believed that you’ll be sweeping away all of your good luck and fortune out the front door! Reading any books, washing your hair, the number 4, the number 9, foul language, references to the past, crying, wearing red… all carry unexpected meaning on this holiday.

Watch the video below for more!

