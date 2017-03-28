7 Unique Modern Nail Art Designs and Techniques

A small dose of magical powder mixed with mysterious liquid suddenly becomes a smooth, moist ball. Placed on the tip of your barely-existent nail bed, this small ball morphs and stretches into a finger nail, artificial but more real than you’ve ever seen your nails. So is the wonder of nail art. Like any form of art, nail art requires intense concentration and bursting creativity. Also like any form of art, nail art is constantly evolving with time, in style, design, and techniques.

So what techniques have survived and what styles are trending?

Here are seven unique and modern nail art designs and techniques that are striding into mid-2017:

1. Acrylic / Gel Overlay

아크릴하는법. ㅋㅋ 동영상진짜 스피드하게 끊기네 ㅡㅡ 리퀴드라는 액체에 아크릴파우더가 닿으면 저렇게 쫀득한 형태가 됩니다. 빨리굳기때문에 디자인의 형태를 빨리만들어 주면 완성. ㅋㅋ 저희손님들두 아크릴의 성질을 잘모르시더라구요. 저희샵에있는 3d아트가 이렇게하는거에용. 파츠아님. 👍👍#명동캣츠네일#네일#네일아트#아크릴네일#3d네일 A post shared by 네일테크니션 박서영 / 드로잉 쇼(구,캣츠네일) (@drawing__show) on Jul 11, 2015 at 5:41am PDT

2. Wire Nail

Yes❤ A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:32am PST

#valentineday ❤ #heartwirenail❤ A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

와이어로 손톱 연장 #wireextension ㅋㅋㅋ A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

❤ A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

#wireworknail #wireline @allurekorea A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

#wireworknail #nailpiercing 👍🏻 #unistella A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:04am PST

3. Glass Nail

맨날 예쁘노😚 #glassnail #unistella A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Never ending #glassnail Regram @allure A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

4. Diamond Nail

@cecikorea #diamonnail #diamondnail 💎💎💎 A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

내는 다이아반지없어도된다. 계안타.안춥다. 🤧🤧🤧💎💎 #diamondnail #leddiamondnail #gemstoneonthenails A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:46pm PST

5. Stamp Designs

6. Tape Designs

minimalistic nails #nailtape #naildesigns #awkwardhand A post shared by Grace Kim 김은혜 (@gr.ace.km) on Jun 12, 2015 at 12:13pm PDT

Nail decoration tape + charms. #randomdesign #nailtape #funwithnails A post shared by Gelnailsat (@gelnailsat) on May 27, 2016 at 4:51pm PDT

#ballnail ⚫️🔴🔵 @beautyplmagazine A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Oct 20, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT

7. Dip Powder



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor