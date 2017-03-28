7 Unique Modern Nail Art Designs and Techniques

A small dose of magical powder mixed with mysterious liquid suddenly becomes a smooth, moist ball. Placed on the tip of your barely-existent nail bed, this small ball morphs and stretches into a finger nail, artificial but more real than you’ve ever seen your nails. So is the wonder of nail art. Like any form of art, nail art requires intense concentration and bursting creativity. Also like any form of art, nail art is constantly evolving with time, in style, design, and techniques.
So what techniques have survived and what styles are trending?
Here are seven unique and modern nail art designs and techniques that are striding into mid-2017:
1. Acrylic / Gel Overlay
2. Wire Nail
3. Glass Nail
4. Diamond Nail
5. Stamp Designs
Stamping design "Cherry Blossom Festival" with plate cjs LC -12 and stamping polishes CJS blue, pink, white, black
6. Tape Designs
Nail pro @designs.by.kate shows how to easily create seasonal nail art.
GelExtension #GlassNails
7. Dip Powder
@KiaraSkyNails Dip Powder Polish voted #1 beauty product to try in 2017 by INSIDER beauty! Easy to do and so versatile! Can be done on natural nails or with nail tips. You can have an ombré style, French tip and even add nail art! It's light weight, lasts up to 3 weeks and doesn't chip or lift!
I'm in love with these dip powders! I absolutely recommend them!
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor
