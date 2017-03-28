You are at Home Generation Now 7 Unique Modern Nail Art Designs and Techniques

7 Unique Modern Nail Art Designs and Techniques

A small dose of magical powder mixed with mysterious liquid suddenly becomes a smooth, moist ball. Placed on the tip of your barely-existent nail bed, this small ball morphs and stretches into a finger nail, artificial but more real than you’ve ever seen your nails. So is the wonder of nail art. Like any form of art, nail art requires intense concentration and bursting creativity. Also like any form of art, nail art is constantly evolving with time, in style, design, and techniques.

So what techniques have survived and what styles are trending?

Here are seven unique and modern nail art designs and techniques that are striding into mid-2017:

1. Acrylic / Gel Overlay

 

 

💕물어뜯는손톱 아크릴연장💕 저희인스타보시고 멀리 부산에서 오신🚄 스튜어디스 고객님~☺ 시술전 사진을 깜박하고 못찍어서 예약시 톡으로 보내주신 사진으로~😅 저희 손톱하는여자는 손톱연장이나 교정또는 오버레이 시술시 전직원이 아크릴을 사용하는 아크릴전문샵입니다~ 아크릴에 대해서 모르시는 분들이 많으신데요~ 모든 인조네일중 가장 단단하고 교정력이 좋은제품이 바로 아크릴입니다~🖒 모르고는 안받아도 한번이라도 받아보신분들은 다시 찾을 수 밖에 없는 바로 그것이죠~🤔 최고의 기술을 보여드리겠습니다~😊 @nail_women_

A post shared by 신림네일 신림역네일 '손톱하는여자' 💅 (@nail_women_) on

 

 

2. Wire Nail

Yes❤

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

#valentineday ❤ #heartwirenail❤

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

와이어로 손톱 연장 #wireextension ㅋㅋㅋ

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

#wireworknail #wireline @allurekorea

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

#wireworknail #nailpiercing 👍🏻 #unistella

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

3. Glass Nail

맨날 예쁘노😚 #glassnail #unistella

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

Never ending #glassnail Regram @allure

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

4. Diamond Nail

@cecikorea #diamonnail #diamondnail 💎💎💎

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

내는 다이아반지없어도된다. 계안타.안춥다. 🤧🤧🤧💎💎 #diamondnail #leddiamondnail #gemstoneonthenails

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

5. Stamp Designs

 

 

6. Tape Designs

 

minimalistic nails #nailtape #naildesigns #awkwardhand

A post shared by Grace Kim 김은혜 (@gr.ace.km) on

 

Nail decoration tape + charms. #randomdesign #nailtape #funwithnails

A post shared by Gelnailsat (@gelnailsat) on

 

 

#ballnail ⚫️🔴🔵 @beautyplmagazine

A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on

 

7. Dip Powder

 

 
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor

email-iconfacebook-icontwitter-iconyoutube-icon

www.la18.tv/generationnow
la18_728x90_banner_eng-kor -- 3

Tags:

Related Posts