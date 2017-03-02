7 Children’s Books That Will Challenge and Inspire You

Happy World Book Day and Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!
University of California, San Diego, whose “Geisel library” is named after Dr. Seuss Geisel, decked out its library front yard with blown up Cat in the Hat and birthday cake in celebration of the children’s book godfather, and rightly so.
As testified by Dr. Seuss’ legacy, children’s books are so very influential in shaping a kid’s mind and creativity. Just imagine growing up with quotes like this:
I mean how empowering! When I was growing up in Korea my mom bought me all sorts of fun books, from Korean folklore and biographies for children to Hans Christian Andersen collections and The Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales (and let’s not forget my beloved The Little Prince). A lot of what I read when I was a child really helped shape the thoughts of my youth, so it’s crucial to introduce children to books that are healthy, empowering, and fun (because if not, you have hashtags trending like #TraumatizingKidsBooks). Some of these books still speak to me today, if not more, and perhaps that’s why The Little Prince was dedicated to an adult instead of children.
Because there are children’s books that you encounter as an adult and you fall in love with. There are so many wonderful books out there, but here are 9 of my favorite contemporary children’s books:
1. On The Night You Were Born by Nancy Tillman
On the night you were born the moon shone with such wonder that the stars peeked in to see you and the night whispered, 'Life will never be the same.' Because there had never been anyone like you…ever in the world.
“On the night you were born the moon shone with such wonder that the stars peeked in to see you and the night whispered, ‘Life will never be the same.’ Because there had never been anyone like you…ever in the world.”
2. The Little Lion Who Lost Her Roar by Jedda Robaard
This adorable and heartwarming book is about a little lion who lost her roar and goes on a search to find it back. Page after page the lion looks for her voice, and you’ll be surprised to see where she ends up finding it! It’s also part of a series that author Robaard did with other animals:
3. What Do You Do With an Idea? by Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom
Well, what do you do with an idea? This ingenious story is about a child who one day encounters an idea in the shape of an egg and helps to give it birth. Next time you see an idea, don’t be afraid and just follow this kid’s footsteps.
4. Wave by Suzy Lee
So perfectly capturing childhood, this series of illustrations is a rather quiet yet poignant narrative of a little girl who is playing by the sea. The only text contained in the book (other than publication information) is the title, which has been translated into 10 different languages.
So perfectly capturing childhood, this series of illustrations is a rather quiet yet poignant narrative of a little girl who is playing by the sea. The only text contained in the book (other than publication information) is the title, which has been translated into 10 different languages.
5. Pool by Jihyeon Lee
Another wordless picture book! This story features two shy children finding themselves at the bottom of the swimming pool and exploring its depths together. Breathtaking!
Another wordless picture book! This story features two shy children finding themselves at the bottom of the swimming pool and exploring its depths together. Breathtaking!
6. The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers
This hilariously cute book is a compilation of letters of protest that are written by Duncan’s crayons. Each color crayon has a list of grievances, and declares it won’t work for Duncan until its needs are resolved. Duncan comes up with an incredible idea to solve all of his crayons’ problems in one solution, and it is everything.
7. The Little Boy/Girl Who Lost His/Her Name
Talk about contemporary, this customizable picture book #LostMyName is made specifically for your child, thanks to technology. This story is about your own child going on a quest to find his/her name. Each alphabet presents a challenge of its own, and the boy/girl has to overcome every challenge in order to complete the name!
Talk about contemporary, this customizable picture book #LostMyName is made specifically for your child, thanks to technology. This story is about your own child going on a quest to find his/her name. Each alphabet presents a challenge of its own, and the boy/girl has to overcome every challenge in order to complete the name!
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor
