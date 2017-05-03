You are at Home Generation Now 6 Latest Makeup and Beauty Trends

6 Latest Makeup and Beauty Trends

For your most creative beauty inspirations.

 

1. Purple Smokey Eyes

 

 

#makeup #makeupaddict #purplesmokey #smokeyeyes

A post shared by OanaMimi (@oanamimii) on

 

 

 

 

 

2. Watercolor Eyes

 

 

WE FINALLY DID IT 💕 so excited to show u guys this collab jordi and I have been working on! We decided to do glittery festival looks ✨ link to the video is in my bio! + check out @itslikelymakeup for her makeup details & video 💕💕💕 DETAILS: @urbandecaycosmetics optical illusion complexion primer + basquiat collection liner in vivid + heavy metal glitter liner in distortion @maccosmetics pro longwear nourishing waterproof foundation in NC20 @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer in fair neutral + tarteist mascara @katvondbeauty pastel goth palette + translucent setting powder @anastasiabeverlyhills fudge eyeshadow + x @nicoleguerriero glowkit + dipbrow in ebony @makeupgeekcosmetics foiled shadows in mood ring + whimsical @sigmabeauty astral glitter @toofaced melted matte liquid lipstick in child star #glittermakeup #festivalmakeup #coachella #tarte #urbandecay #UDxBasquiat #anastasiabeverlyhillsxnicoleguerriero #anastasiabeverlyhills #toofaced #maccosmetics#macartistchallenge #tarteskin #rethinknatural

A post shared by ASH🍭 (@atleeeey) on

 

 

 

I did this makeup look almost a year ago and finally filmed a tutorial! it's up on my channel now 💕 I also used the new @sigmabeauty 3DHD Blender!! DETAILS: @urbandecaycosmetics quick fix priming spray + optical illusion complexion primer + naked illuminated shimmering skin powder in luminous + electric pressed pigment palette @anastasiabeverlyhills stick foundations in porcelain & shadow + dipbrow in ebony + moonchild glowkit @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer in fair + amazonian clay blush in glisten @katvondbeauty brightening powder in petal + shade & light contour palette + lock it concealer in white out @sugarpill pressed shadow in candycrush @makeupgeekcosmetics sparkler in stargazer @toofaced better than sex mascara + sweet peach oil lipgloss in peachsicle @blackmagiclashes faux mink lashes in lady killer @maccosmetics lip liner in etcetera @maybelline color sensational lip color in beige babe #mnyitlook #tarteskin #rethinknatural #macshop #maccosmetics #macartistchallenge #makeupgeekcosmetics #toofaced

A post shared by ASH🍭 (@atleeeey) on

 

3. Color Liner

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. Microblading Eyebrows

 

 

Микроблейдинг ДО и ПОСЛЕ #юрийананов #микроблейдинг #microblading #yuriananov

A post shared by Юрий Ананов (@yuriananov) on

 

 

5. Glitter Lips

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6. Marble Lips

 

Love these marble lips 💋 #marblelips#marblelipstick

A post shared by T A N J A J A R V A (@tanjajarva) on

 

 

 

 

 
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor

