6 Latest Makeup and Beauty Trends

For your most creative beauty inspirations.
1. Purple Smokey Eyes
I didn't come to play, I came to slay 🥊 NEW video up on my channel ➡️ link in bio! I'm wearing: ___ Foundation: @lancomeofficial Teint Idol 24H Brows: @benefitcosmetics Precisely, My Brow ⁺ KaBrow! Glow: @ofracosmetics ˣ NikkieTutorials "Everglow" Eyes: @jouercosmetics Springtime in Paris Palette ⁺ @makeupaddictioncosmetics "Pink Flamingo" on the lid ⁺ @helenecosmetics "Confetti" Glitter Lashes: @lillylashes "Lush" Lashes ↠ use code NIKKIE to save money at checkout! Lips: @ctilburymakeup "Kim K W" Lipstick ___ Inspiration: @staceymariemua #nikkietutorials
Best palette I ever bought @anastasiabeverlyhills Modern Renaissance.. Can't put it down 🙊 Base is @katvondbeauty Lock It Tattoo Foundation in L45 😍#makeupbyme #makeup #eyeshadow #abh #modernrenaissance #purple #purplesmokey #eyes #motd #lotd #makeuplove #makeupinspo #wakeupandmakeup #me #selfie #selfiesaturday #myartistcommunity #todaysface #inglotireland #mua #makeupartistsworldwide #follow #fashion #bblogger #abhmodernrenaissance #instaselfie 💕
2. Watercolor Eyes
forever inspired by @yelyahwilliams & her music/hair/makeup/everything ❤ HARD TIMES 💙 @paramore 💛 DETAILS: @natashadenona | foundation x @tartecosmetics | shape tape concealer in fair neutral @katvondbeauty | shade + light palette @sugarpill | butter cupcake eyeshadow @urbandecaycosmetics | untitled eyeshadow (basquiat collection) @anastasiabeverlyhills | dipbrow in ebony + aurora glowkit + sarafine lipstick @houseoflashes | iconic lites #houseoflashes #iconiclitelashes #abh #anastasiabeverlyhills #natashadenona #foundationx #tartecosmetics #urbandecay #paramore #hardtimes #hayleywilliams
WE FINALLY DID IT 💕 so excited to show u guys this collab jordi and I have been working on! We decided to do glittery festival looks ✨ link to the video is in my bio! + check out @itslikelymakeup for her makeup details & video 💕💕💕 DETAILS: @urbandecaycosmetics optical illusion complexion primer + basquiat collection liner in vivid + heavy metal glitter liner in distortion @maccosmetics pro longwear nourishing waterproof foundation in NC20 @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer in fair neutral + tarteist mascara @katvondbeauty pastel goth palette + translucent setting powder @anastasiabeverlyhills fudge eyeshadow + x @nicoleguerriero glowkit + dipbrow in ebony @makeupgeekcosmetics foiled shadows in mood ring + whimsical @sigmabeauty astral glitter @toofaced melted matte liquid lipstick in child star #glittermakeup #festivalmakeup #coachella #tarte #urbandecay #UDxBasquiat #anastasiabeverlyhillsxnicoleguerriero #anastasiabeverlyhills #toofaced #maccosmetics#macartistchallenge #tarteskin #rethinknatural
I'm uploading a grwm video with this look today! it's really long and I ramble a lot 🙂🙃 also I might buy some hair extensions today what are your favs? I've used foxy locks & vpfashion. LMK💕 DETAILS: @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer in fair neutral @katvondbeauty brightening powder in petal @makeupgeekcosmetics contour powder in breakup + blush in valentine @anastasiabeverlyhills x @nicoleguerriero glowkit shades kitty kat + forever lit @urbandecaycosmetics electric palette + heavy metal liner in distortion + vice liquid lipstick in brat @colourpopcosmetics creme gel liner in punch @flirtcosmetics dot dot dot liner in beauty mark @houseoflashes iconic lites
I think I wanna film this look 🤔 what do you think? DETAILS: •••FACE @tartecosmetics amazonian clay foundation in fair sand + shape tape concealer in fair @katvondbeauty setting powder in translucent + shade & light contour palette @makeupgeekcosmetics blush in valentine @anastasiabeverlyhills moonchild glowkit in pink heart •••EYES #anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in ebony @urbandecaycosmetics electric palette @colourpopcosmetics gel liner in punch @houseoflashes Iconic lashes •••LIPS @jeffreestarcosmetics chrysanthemum #jeffreestarcosmetics #prepprimeset #tarte #urbandecaycosmetics #urbandecay #colourpop #colourpopme
I did this makeup look almost a year ago and finally filmed a tutorial! it's up on my channel now 💕 I also used the new @sigmabeauty 3DHD Blender!! DETAILS: @urbandecaycosmetics quick fix priming spray + optical illusion complexion primer + naked illuminated shimmering skin powder in luminous + electric pressed pigment palette @anastasiabeverlyhills stick foundations in porcelain & shadow + dipbrow in ebony + moonchild glowkit @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer in fair + amazonian clay blush in glisten @katvondbeauty brightening powder in petal + shade & light contour palette + lock it concealer in white out @sugarpill pressed shadow in candycrush @makeupgeekcosmetics sparkler in stargazer @toofaced better than sex mascara + sweet peach oil lipgloss in peachsicle @blackmagiclashes faux mink lashes in lady killer @maccosmetics lip liner in etcetera @maybelline color sensational lip color in beige babe #mnyitlook #tarteskin #rethinknatural #macshop #maccosmetics #macartistchallenge #makeupgeekcosmetics #toofaced
3. Color Liner
Spice up your eyeliner with a pop of colour!, using @nyxcosmetics vivid bright eyeliner!💜 ——————————————– Pop de color en tu delineador💜, conseguí este look usando el NYX vivid bright eyeliner de @nyxcosmetics_co #colorliner #feauturing_mua #nyxcosmetics #nyxvividbrights #nyxprofessionalmakeup #nyxcosmeticscanada
Close up 💜💛💙 Details: •Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow "Dark brown" and @lorealmakeup Brow Artist Plumper •Eyeshadow: @nyxcosmetics Ultimate Brights and @anastasianordics Modern Renaissance •Eyeliner: @nyxcosmeticsnordics Vivid Brights liner in "Violet" and White liquid liner •Mascara: @lorealpronordic Volume million lashes ————————————- #motd #eotd #makeup #makeuplook #festivalmakeup #festivallook #coachellamakeup #coachella #makeupoftheday #brows #lashes #colorliner #colorfull #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #nyx #eyeliner #eyeshadow #makeupaddict #makeupjunkie #makeuplover #makeupbycatha #featuremuas #wakeupandmakeup #_themakeupdoll
🔥 @jacqueline.j wears our Primal Color in 'Hot Red,' a #FACEAwards cult favorite product, for this fiery look ❤️ We're only days away from the end of this year's 6th annual FACE Awards submissions! Enter now and take your chance at history. 👉bit.ly/FACEAwards17 || #nyxcosmetics #nyxprofessionalmakeup
I'm back you guys 😭😭 I've just gotten over being sick w a sore throat and dealing with a horrible sunburn/peeling situation and whatnot…so here's some lip art I created using @maccosmetics lip pencil in magenta, #MACmetallics lipstick in 'royal hour', chromagraphic pencil in 'rich purple' from #MACworkitout and loose pigment in 'kitchmas' patted in the center for some dimension 😍 ____ HIGHLIGHT: @jcatbeauty you glow girl highlighter in 'pink goddess' EYELINER: MAC liquid lipsticks in 'rich and restless' and 'caviar' BOTTOM MASCARA: MAC hottie with a body extra dimension mascara BLUSH: @morphebrushes 9B blush palette
A queen for King's Day 🍑🔥✨ NEW video up on my channel ➡️ link in bio! I'm wearing: ___ Foundation: @lancomeofficial Teint Idole 24H Makeup Brows: @benefitcosmetics Precisely, My Brow ⁺ KaBrow! Glow: @ofracosmetics x NikkieTutorials "Everglow" Highlighter ▴ AVAILABLE NOW!!! Eyes: @inglot_usa Eyeshadows ⁺ #ofracosmetics "Spell" Liquid Lipstick as liner w/ @helenecosmetics "Tangerine" Glitter over top Lashes: @cakeface_beauty x @kkimthai "LION-HEARTED" Lips: @ofracosmetics x NikkieTutorials "Nude Potion" Liquid Lipstick ⁺ @jouercosmetics "Blush" Lipgloss ___ #nikkietutorials
SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND 💎✨ NEW video up on my channel ➡️ link in bio! I'm wearing: ___ Foundation: @lorealmakeup Infallible Total Cover Foundation ⁺ Pro-Glow Foundation Brows: @benefitcosmetics Precisely, My Brow ⁺ KaBrow! Glow: @ofracosmetics x NikkieTutorials "Everglow" Highlighter ▴ RESTOCK: 4.26.17 Eyes: @morphebrushes 35R Palette ↠ use code NIKKIE to save! + @nyxcosmetics Gel Liner ⁺ Liquid Liner "White" Lashes: @lillylashes "Lush" Lashes Lips: @maybelline Lip Liner "105 Nude Whisper" ⁺ @ctilburymakeup "Kim K W" Lipstick ___ #nikkietutorials
4. Microblading Eyebrows
The goal of brow artistry is to enhance your features, not change them • Microblading ✒️ is a manual method of implanting pigment in hair-like strokes in the epidermis to create the look of fuller brows using a sharp tool ✒️ • Lasts 1-3 years • 2-part process consists of initial session and enhancement session (included in service price) • #microblading#browgoals#micropigmentation#semipermanent# cpa. M ok hudsonvalleyny#browartist
#makeupartist #permanentmakeup#eyeliner #micropigmentation #micropigmentasyon #microblading #kalıcımakyaj #kaş #kaştasarımı #kaşdizayn #kaşkontür #kaşdolumu #3dkaştasarım #3dkıltekniği #3dkilteknigi #3dlashes #3dbrows#instalike #instamakeup #facelook #instaeyebrows #perfecteyebrows #antalya#antalyaturkey #terracitymall #terracity#egitim #kurs#kalicimakyajegitimi
5. Glitter Lips
"Nutcracker Sweet" 🎨: @aaannelinde #mac #maccosmetics #macartistchallenge #macplaylab #macglitter #glitter #nutcracker #myartistcommunity #glitterlips #lipstick #lips #goldglitter #gold #macartist #maclips #rosepigment #rosegold #beauty #beautiful #bling #red #colorful #cosmetics #sexy #instagood #instagood #instabeauty #instadaily #love #fashion
🎀💀 @pinkyrosecosmetics #Sex liquid lipstick @litcosmetics Champagne Wishes and Hunny Bunny (use code Sara_Mua_ for 20% off your entire order) @dustanddance Pink Iridescent Angel for the large and medium hexagons @rebelsrefinery Capital Vices Skull Lip Balm @drbrandt 3D Lip Plumpfix . . . #lips#lipstick#lipart #fashion #festivalmakeup #glittermakeup #makeupartist #mua #makeup #makeupart #makeupartist #pinkyrosecosmetics #litcosmetics #rebelsrefinery #glitter #glitterlips #glittermakeup #glitterlipstick #brian_champagne #melformakeup #hudabeauty #vegas_nay #sephora #spring #springmakeup #pink #pinklipstick #pinkyrose #dustanddance #onwednesdayswewearpink #drbrandt
✨S p r i n g y 🌱 L i p s✨ Created w/ @caocosmetics #rapturelipliner & some #sparkleandshine #looseglitter I picked up at my local beauty supply store. 👄✨ 🌿 🌼 🌸 🌻 🌷 🌺 🍃 #makeup #glitterlips #sparklelips #ombrelips #springy #caocosmetics #lipliner #featuremuas #muasfeaturing #itsmylookbook #makeuplifew #wakeupandmakeup #creating #art #artsyfartsy #jessevdidit
unicorn lips 🦄💦 @nyxcosmeticsnl lip liner 'natural' butter gloss 'peach crisp' cosmic metals lip cream 'comet's tail' face and body glitter brilliants 'blue' @makeupstudionl lipgloss supershine 'crystal 5' #unicorn #glitterlips #glossy #love #nyx #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmeticsnl #nyxprofessionalmakeup #makeupstudionl
6. Marble Lips
A big HELLO to all my new followers since these photos went internet crazy!😍 much love to you all❤💄 hoping to answer some of the questions i've gotten since! • This is not an actual lipstick that can be purchased but just an @elfcosmetics lipstick that I painted with acrylic paints! • The lips are done with @wolfefaceartfx paints & the gold is @mehronmakeup • This is simply ART, not meant to be an everyday lip look, but hey! If you love it, go ahead 😍wear that arttt!💄 • • #makeup #makeupartist #makeupbydena #marblelips #marble #marblemakeup #marblelipstick #cosmo #cosmopolitan #teenvogue #vogue #allure #popsugar #trending
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor
