6 Latest Makeup and Beauty Trends

1 month ago

Hmart and LA18 proudly present the biggest family event of the season – the first annual #IHeartChildrenArtContest in Southern California!



This FREE spring contest event will be held on Saturday, May 6th, 2017 in Orange County to celebrate our young children. Let your child’s unique vision and artistic expression help build toward their future.



PRE-REGISTER: First, fill out an application at any California Hmart location. Must apply at Hmart before participating. Application is free and will be accepted until April 30th, 2017.



CONTEST EVENT: After registering, participants will be invited to draw at the Art Contest on May 6th, 2017. The drawing theme will be announced at the event.



PRIZES:

The Grand Prize is $1,000 Scholarship & Trophy / Award Certificate (1 person). 68 more winners will be chosen and gifted with $300 Scholarships (3 people) or Hmart Gift Certificates. See below for full prize details.



WHAT ELSE IS AT THE EVENT?

Fun activities will be available for every family member! Bubble play, face painting, balloon art, character costumes, kite making, mini games, and more!



EVENT LOCATION & TIME:

Location: Forest Shelter area, Mile Square Regional Park | 16801 Euclid Ave., Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2017 | 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM | Free Admission



Visit http://la18.tv/artcontest for more information!