6 Korean Noodle Dishes to Try in LA Koreatown

Noodles can do wonders. Whether cold, stir fried, or dunked in fiery broth, a good bowl or plate of noodles can satisfy the heart. The types of noodles you can find in different cultures are so incredibly vast, from vermicelli to pasta to udon to somen.

Today, let’s explore 6 signature Korean noodle dishes you can find in Koreatown:

1. Jjajangmyeon – Black Bean Noodles/Korean Chinese Noodles





True, chajangmyun is thought to have originated from China and evolved in Korea within time. The Korean version of this Northern Chinese noodle dish tastes completely different from its original though, and was created by a Chinese immigrant back in 1905 who ran a restaurant in a small Chinatown tucked away in Incheon, Korea. Thick noodles mixed with thick sauce made of black bean sauce, chajangmyun rose to stardom sparking the onset of Korean delivery culture, claiming #1 comfort food status for decades in the motherland. Unfortunately, we don’t have many restaurants offering delivery services in LA, but here are a couple chajangmyun restaurants that you can quickly drop by when you’re in town.

Zzamong

블랙 데이 calls for 자장면 A post shared by Fanney Wong (@bobamilktease) on Apr 14, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

Late night healthy snack runs! 👯 A post shared by Benny T. (@hambagu) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

Young King

2. Jjamppong – Korean Spicy Noodle Soup





Where there’s jjajangmyun, there’s also jjamppong. This Korean spicy noodle soup is flavored with seafood, garlic, and red pepper powder, and if you’re a seafood lover you’ll love finding mussels and squid hiding beneath the broth.

Kyo-Dong

Jjamppong – spicy seafood noodle soup with vegetables A post shared by Kyodong Noodles at Madang (@kyodongnoodles) on Sep 20, 2016 at 11:05am PDT

Half & Half – half jjamppong, half jjajangmyun A post shared by Kyodong Noodles at Madang (@kyodongnoodles) on Sep 20, 2016 at 10:47am PDT

Zzamong

Lunch with the brothaaaaa💞😜 A post shared by Liz Kim (@lizhyunkim) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

A post shared by Julie (@cutiejuli3) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:06pm PST

3. Mul Naengmyeon – Cold Noodle Soup





Summer is fast approaching in LA, and if you’re in town you’re in for a treat because naengmyeon is an incredible way to combat heat! Served in a large stainless-steel bowl with ice-cold, slushy broth, naengmyeon will cool you like no other.

Yu Chun

앞에서 일찍이 냉면은 뭔가 항상 배가 너무 빨리 불러서 못먹겠다고 젓가락을 슬그머니 내려놓으시더니 열씨미 젓가락질하고있는 나를 쳐다보며 오늘도 완냉할거야? 라고 조심스럽게 물어보신다 🙄🙄 #그럼에도불구하고 #완냉 A post shared by Amy Hyemi Kim (@hambly_bunny12) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

I could do Naeng Myun all day EVERYDAY @ Yu Chun Chic Naeng Myun Koreatown, Los Angeles, California A post shared by John Lee (@rodski_one) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

Chung Ki Wa

Lunch with old and new friends!🍴 A post shared by Darth Blessa (@blessakim) on Apr 19, 2015 at 1:56pm PDT

I think I got the galbi naeng myeon balancing act down. 🍜 #물냉면 #ChungKiwa #Ktown #LAEats A post shared by Hee Jin L. [SF Bay • LA] (@hungryhungryheejin) on Jul 31, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

4. Bibim Naengmyeon – Spicy Cold Noodles

Just like the jjajangmyeon-jjamppong duo, where mul naengmyeon goes, bibim naengmyeon also goes. Bibim naengmyeon uses the same types of noodles as mul naengmyeon, except it’s spicy and broth comes in a separate cup (sometimes you have to ask for it).

Dong Il Jang

O Jang Dong

A post shared by Jin (@hbj02767582) on Jul 11, 2016 at 9:09pm PDT

😍😍 A post shared by Andrew Le (@werdna92) on Aug 22, 2014 at 7:26pm PDT

5. Kong Guksu – Noodles in Cold Soybean Soup





This seasonal noodle dish is served in a cold soy milk broth—sounds scary to some people, I know. The broth, like naengmyeon, is supposed to be icy cold, and for many it’s an acquired taste. Once you fall into it, though, you’ll crave it more than you’ve ever craved pho.

Ma Dang Gook Soo

Kong gook soo • Kal gook soo 💕 A post shared by Tiffany Puiyee La 🍳 (@flashrequired) on Dec 10, 2016 at 6:03pm PST

Acorn Noodle Soy Bean Soup. The texture of the noodles were on point and the chilled, thick sauce made it refreshing & healthy tasting 🌬🍜 #ktownla #coldnoodles #healthyfood A post shared by Lia (@treat.yo.self.22) on Oct 24, 2016 at 10:15pm PDT

Olympic Noodle

ᴏɴᴇ ᴏғ ᴍʏ ғᴀᴠᴏʀɪᴛᴇ sᴜᴍᴍᴇʀ ғᴏᴏᴅs 🍜 : #daily#instafood#food#foodporn#soybeannoodles#kfood#coldnoodles#summer#koreatown#losangeles#socal#데일리#맛스타그램#여름#콩국수#내가좋아하는만두도있다#시원해#꿀맛#코리아타운#엘에이#캘리포니아 A post shared by Ｉｒｅｎｅ Ｓｏｏｊｉ (@ch_sooji) on Jun 25, 2016 at 3:27pm PDT

7/2/2015: this place is 💣 A post shared by Janice (@loveyouinchrist) on Jul 2, 2015 at 6:14pm PDT

6. Kalguksu – Korean Knife Cut Noodle Soup





Kalguksu is a combination of the words kal, which means knife, and guksu, which means noodles, and this staple Korean noodle dish was given that name because of its handmade, knife-cut wheat flour noodles. Nowadays most places use machines to produce the noodles, but the best kalguksu, like any other kind of Korean noodles, is best when the noodles are handmade. Kalgukso is most popular with bajirak (short-necked clam), or chicken, although anything can replace this main ingredient.

Hangari Kalguksu

Manila #clam #kalguksu #kalguksunoodles 🍲 A post shared by 👻AngelinaTexas (@angelinatexas) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

We know you want it 🙂 Kimchi Kalguksu is definitely one of our favorites! #hangarikalguksu A post shared by Hangari Kalguksu (@hangarikalguksu) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Myung Dong Kyoja

Comfort food: 🇰🇷 chicken noodle soup and some eye watering kimchi 🔥 A post shared by ALVIN 🏴 (@alvincailan) on Jun 24, 2015 at 1:22pm PDT

리필은 필수. 엘에이에서 먹는 명동교자!! #칼국수귀신 A post shared by Danny Lee (@chateau_lee) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor