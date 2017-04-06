6 Best Moments in Fantastic Duo Season 1

There’s something special about hearing people sing. Like any form of art, music, especially singing, provides a deep sense of connection and empathy. Whether someone explodes in a song so powerful that it sends chills down your spine or whispers a song so gentle that it melts your heart, it’s truly a gift to be able to partake in their talent.

We are probably the most informed and privileged generation to have ever lived, and over the past decade we’ve witnessed so much incredible talent come forward–talent we may otherwise have missed out on had it not been for YouTube or audition TV shows. Love, love, LOVE that normal, ordinary (but what’s ordinary anyway) human beings like you and me are increasingly given opportunities to sing in front of a wide TV audience or on international platforms like YouTube.

This one TV show on SBS is expanding those opportunities. Fantastic Duo is a music show where fans can sing a duet with their favorite singer. It works like this: anyone can download the “everySing” mobile app developed by Fantastic Duo, where they select a guest singer to sing a designated song alongside the star’s pre-recorded video. Five to ten runner ups are then selected from these “entries,” and three contestants are further selected to appear on the show. These three contestants compete on stage, where the singer chooses one person to become his/her “Fantastic Duo.” Sounds simple, right?

Simple it may be, but the impact is profound. Often the guest celebrities are famous singers who have been active since our parents’ times, who symbolize nostalgia, tenacity, hope, etc. Compiling some of these ordinary contestants’ mobile app entries into a single song, the creators of the show allow viewers to connect with these people’s stories and identify them as their own. When families, with parents and children, and even non-Koreans come together to participate, you start to remember good music really knows no age or race.

Here are six best moments in Fantastic Duo Season 1:

1. Yoon MiRae – “Memories”

2. Sistar – “Give It To Me”

3. Yang Hui Eun – “Morning Mist”

4. Sechskies – “Remember Me”

5. Lee Sun Hee & fan Kim Ye Jin – “I Always Miss You”

6. EXO & fan “Junrado Red Pants” – “Love me right”

If you’re bummed that Season 1 is over, you’re in for a treat because Fantastic Duo 2 just kicked off in Korea late March! Not to mention, it will air on LA 18 starting next Friday, April 14, 2017 at 10pm. In that first episode, Korea’s all-time favorites Lee Moon-Sae and Lee Sora will undoubtedly make you cry whether or not you understand the language (we’ll have English subtitles though).

You can watch this as a teaser:





Enjoy.



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor