5 Types of Miniature Art You Can’t Pass Without Looking Twice

Do you like tiny things? There’s been an ongoing fad with miniature art. Asians have long been associated with cute and petite preferences while Americans with big and practical, but some people have taken miniature to a whole another level. Cooking real edible food with actual ingredients, or building an entire doll house with tiny, handmade furniture, these miniature artists can reproduce anything in bite-size.

Here are five types of miniature art you can’t pass without looking twice:

 

1. Handmade Miniature Food (Edible)

 

 

2. Miniature Food (Inedible)

 

 

3. Miniature Kitchen

 

 

 

 

4. Miniature House / Cafe

 

5. Miniature Tools

 

 

 

6. Misc

