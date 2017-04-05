5 Types of Miniature Art You Can’t Pass Without Looking Twice

Do you like tiny things? There’s been an ongoing fad with miniature art. Asians have long been associated with cute and petite preferences while Americans with big and practical, but some people have taken miniature to a whole another level. Cooking real edible food with actual ingredients, or building an entire doll house with tiny, handmade furniture, these miniature artists can reproduce anything in bite-size.

Here are five types of miniature art you can’t pass without looking twice:

1. Handmade Miniature Food (Edible)

A little miniature pancake, anyone? 😍 (📸 @tastemade) #miniature #miniaturekitchen #tastemade A post shared by The Malaysian Women's Weekly (@themalaysianwomensweekly) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

2. Miniature Food (Inedible)

#نوشابه#فانتا#کوچولو#خمیر#دست#ساز#mini#miniature#polymer#clay#fanta#نوشابه کوچولوم عاشققششم😍😍 A post shared by fatemeh_art_miniature (@polymerclay51) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

3. Miniature Kitchen

Unforgettable shooting experience in 2016 #lkkglobalcampaign #miniature #miniaturecooking #miniaturekitchen A post shared by Flickygee (@flickygee) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:03am PST

1: 12 Scale Kitchen #dollhousekitchen #miniaturekitchen #miniature #dollhouse #dollhousefurniture #miniaturefurniture #nofilter #ドールハウス A post shared by Charlotte Gerdes (@misstralalaminiatures) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

4. Miniature House / Cafe

A little progress video for you…. still more to do but it's all coming together now 💙 #chatsfordmanor A post shared by 'A Touch Of Elegance' (@villadeluxe_dollhouse) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

#DIY리폼박람회#coex #코엑스 #미니어처전시#미니어처카페#바우하우스 #miniaturehouse A post shared by life (@jambojihyun) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

All sides of the miniature sushi restaurant. #sushi #sushirestaurant #miniaturesushi #miniature A post shared by Joanna Bapari Leszczynska (@joanna_b_l) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:44am PST

5. Miniature Tools

6. Misc

Chick wants to be a princess and asked for a crown. Chick became a pineapple instead. 😁🍍 #chick#pineapple#miniature A post shared by Miniature Creations (@supersmallstuff) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Shop Update Few listings up on the website! 🙂 #breakfast#beans#miniature A post shared by Miniature Creations (@supersmallstuff) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor