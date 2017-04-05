5 Types of Miniature Art You Can’t Pass Without Looking Twice

Do you like tiny things? There’s been an ongoing fad with miniature art. Asians have long been associated with cute and petite preferences while Americans with big and practical, but some people have taken miniature to a whole another level. Cooking real edible food with actual ingredients, or building an entire doll house with tiny, handmade furniture, these miniature artists can reproduce anything in bite-size.
Here are five types of miniature art you can’t pass without looking twice:
1. Handmade Miniature Food (Edible)
#Miniature #cooking – #Songpyeon 오늘은 #추석 하면 떠오르는음식?! "#송편"을 미니어쳐로 요리해봤어요. #쌀가루를 #체 로 쳐서 반죽을 만들고 안에는 딸콤한 꿀소를 넣었어요. 찜기에다가 폭폭 쪄내서 쫀득한 미니어쳐 #송편을 만들었답니다 ^ㅁ^ 영상 재미있게 봐주시고, 맛있는 송편먹고 풍성한 #한가위 보내세요♥ #미미네미니어쳐 #미미네 #유튜브 #miniature #miniatures #mimine #miminemini #youtube #송편 #추석 #명절 #명절음식 #전 #솔잎 #떡 #라이스케이크 #RICECAKE #RICECAKES #Songpyeon #Korea #holiday #food
2. Miniature Food (Inedible)
3. Miniature Kitchen
I am trying to take a good shot so you can see the cabinet layout. I am so happy with the way this is turning out. I still have to finish bottom cabinets and everything looks a little wonky because nothing is secured. And no, I did not connect other under cabinet lights yet. So much to do but I love it 😍 #diyminiaturefurniture #onetwelthscale #dollhouse #moderndollhousemakeover #moderndollhousereno #moderndollhouse #rusticdollhouse #allieshouse #dollhouseminiatures #dollhousebash #dollhousekitchen #justdollfurniture #miniatures #dollhousedecor #dollhousefurniture #miniaturekitchen #diydollhouse #diyminiaturefurniture
And this is why I was procrastinating with this #miniaturekitchen it takes so long with all the measuring and cutting and fitting 😩 This is the upper cabinet design. It took m all morning to make just one. When I finish the rest I will paint. Long way off from that point. Do you like the style? I love the under cabinet lights. #miniaturedollhousekitchen #justdollfurniture #dollhouserenovation #diyminiaturefurniture #dollhousekitchen #moderndollhouse #moderndollhousereno #moderndollhousemakeover #dollhouse #onetwelthscale #diyminiaturefurniture
4. Miniature House / Cafe
5. Miniature Tools
6. Misc
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor
