13 Dessert Trends That Carried Onto 2017

Is this the new dessert trend?

this flower-shaped marshmallow blooms in your hot chocolate. this is so pretty 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Ss4hZ8HDWA — Typical Girl (@SoDamnTrue) March 1, 2017

@LaurenBabad Marshmallow blooming flowers are created by Dominique Ansel (the same genius that invented cronuts).https://t.co/yDcgwvAyfu pic.twitter.com/zqYP2qpO8M — Agatha Chocolats (@AgathaChocolats) January 13, 2017

Dominique Ansel's blooming marshmallow over a cup of hot chocolate to reveal a chocolate truffle inside ♥♥♥ pic.twitter.com/Vanb002eUi — Imelda Kusumastuty (@ImelKusumastuty) January 18, 2017



Once you see it, you can’t stop looking. These #BloomingMarshmallows are a new invention of Dominique Ansel, you know, the same pastry chef who invented the cronut?!





I know all this dessert talk is getting your mouth watery, especially if you have a sweet tooth. Trends come and go in the dessert world and elsewhere (Hello Pinkberry and Froyo), and it’s exciting to see people’s creativity unfold. Here are 13 dessert trends that bloomed in 2016 (and possibly in the years before) and going strong into 2017.

1. Taiwanese Shaved Ice Cream (Snow Cream)

Green tea snow cream 🍵🍨+ fresh honeydew 🍈, topped with some sweet condensed milk 🍼 Now that's what we call a winning combo 👌🏻👌🏻ㅣ📷: @jerryxp11 A post shared by Blockheads Shavery 🐧 (@blockheadsshavery) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:20am PST

We're kicking off the weekend w/ a brand new flavor! Stop by our Sawtelle location to try our blue almond snow cream. 🍨💙 A post shared by Blockheads Shavery 🐧 (@blockheadsshavery) on Nov 5, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

2. Korean Shaved Ice (or sulbing, which translates to “snow ice”)

얼음산… #설빙 #빙수 #천둥번개폭우 #새봄맞이 A post shared by 양재용 (@favi_yang_jaeyong) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

3. Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

Thanks for the lovely messages yesterday! Right. Today there will be Eton Mess, HK Tea, Reese's Pieces and Honeycomb Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches. And look! There's even a bit of sun! 😎 #yolkinweeklyflavours A post shared by Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches (@yolkinmacice) on Mar 13, 2016 at 3:54am PDT

4. Rolled Ice Cream

When the wait is long, grab a premade! A post shared by BING HAUS (@binghaus.sd) on Oct 23, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

5. Ice Cream in Fish Cone

Now serving Ice cream by the sea = vanilla soft serve + fish shaped waffle + fruit + chocolate syrup 🍦🐟 A post shared by BING HAUS (@binghaus.sd) on Sep 15, 2016 at 7:21pm PDT

New items coming your way (; Boong uh bbang (fish shaped bread cone) filled with our soft serve for Grand opening menu! A post shared by BING HAUS (@binghaus.sd) on Sep 9, 2016 at 12:21am PDT

Went fishing and caught this unoriginal pun 🎣 and some ice cream 🍦😜 Swipe over to check out the video from @somisomiicecream 🍦🙌🏼 SNAPCHAT: 👻 PAULSFOODHAUL 👻 A post shared by Food Porn Daily 🍟🍔🍕 (@paulsfoodhaul) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Milk and green tea swirl with custard filled fish! 🤤😋 #somisomi #greentea #matcha #custard so annoyed instagram didn't hold on to my video of the making… #ahboong A post shared by Carol (@ctrieu02) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

6. Ice Cream in Bubbly Waffle Cone

Anything with a butterfly taste better; too bad it's not editable 🙄🤤🦋🌷 #dessert #ubeicecream #waffleicecream #nyceats #foodadventures A post shared by Angel Jianng⚓ (@angeljianng) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

7. Loop Churros

He drove me out 25 miles for this. He doesn't eat sweets. 😆😘 #helovesme #loopchurros A post shared by Vanessa (@dioraimondo) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

We are all sick, so we couldn't share 😷 #stayintheloop #worththewait #loopchurros #grandopening A post shared by Sandra Gee (@goddesssandrina) on Jun 11, 2016 at 8:47pm PDT

8. Lightbulb Boba (and other drinks)

It doesn't get much brighter than this 😉💡 Bring your friends and help brighten their day 😜💡 #IGotDrank #SquareBarCafe #TreatYoSelf #UCSD #SDSU #keepingitreal A post shared by Square Bar: Organic Coffee+Tea (@squarebarcafe) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Sometimes you just need to grab life by the bulbs 💡😏 #squarebarcafe #igotdrank #igotbottledinsandiego #treatyoself A post shared by Square Bar: Organic Coffee+Tea (@squarebarcafe) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Drinks served in a lightbulb 😮 = what a great IDEA! #geniussss #drink #lightbulbdrink #viiza #viizainc • Photo credit 📸: @ohmycece A post shared by 👩🏻🍳 Morgan / NYC / 20 🍕🍷 (@tooomuchfoood) on Nov 19, 2016 at 12:57pm PST

9. Stuffed Croissants

#Repost @cheatdayeats ・・・ Can't stop the feeling of excitement for this funfetti birthday cake stuffed croissant @chef_thiago @unionfare 😀 Tag someone who would love this! 🙆 #CheatDayEats A post shared by Thiago Silva (@chef_thiago) on Jun 5, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

Gotta get your fix somehow… 🥐🥐🥐 📸: @ehgg A post shared by Union Fare (@unionfare) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Is this love? Might be. Just a few days before Valentine's day and we're falling hard for these guys 🥐❤️🥐❤️🥐 A post shared by Union Fare (@unionfare) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:38am PST

10. Mini Cupcakes

Maybe next time cupid, I got my girls 😋🍾 Wondering how to celebrate #Galentine’s Day?! With bite-size #dessert of course 💁 Get your orders in by noon today and get 35% off nationwide shipping fees! 💃💃💃 A post shared by Baked by Melissa (@bakedbymelissa) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Are you STUFFING kidding me 😍😍 Don’t miss out on #CaramelPretzelCrunch! Available through #February! A post shared by Baked by Melissa (@bakedbymelissa) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

11. Purple / Galaxy Everything

Good Morning! 😊🍩Come by and grab some coffee and a box of galaxy donuts that are outta this world!! #DKSDONUTS A post shared by Dk's Donuts & Bakery | SM, CA (@dksdonuts) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:00am PST

It's Lunch Break Time!! Come to DK's! You can grab a sandwich, smoothie, and treat yoself to a fluffy purple "ooh bae" donut! #UBE #DKSDONUTS A post shared by Dk's Donuts & Bakery | SM, CA (@dksdonuts) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

Dying over these galaxy cupcakes! ✨♥🌌 Someone be a doll and bring us one hehe 😁 A post shared by ➕💀 The Rogue + The Wolf 💀➕ (@rogueandwolf) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Galaxy cake for a virgo… … out of this world😄 #galaxy#galaxycake A post shared by Marta Godlewska (@rabarbar_cakery_bahrain) on Sep 17, 2016 at 8:20am PDT

#space #galaxy #galaxycake #cake #birthdaycake # #starwars #starwarscake #sugarcraft #tort A post shared by SugarArt by Maria Liadis (@sugar.art.by.maria.liadis) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:38am PST

12. Naked Cake

This cake looks amazing! #weddingideas #weddingcake #nakedcake #wedding #rusticwedding #rusticweddingcake A post shared by Go Bridal (@gobridal) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

13. Crepe Cake



By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor