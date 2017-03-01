13 Dessert Trends That Carried Onto 2017

Is this the new dessert trend?
this flower-shaped marshmallow blooms in your hot chocolate. this is so pretty 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Ss4hZ8HDWA
— Typical Girl (@SoDamnTrue) March 1, 2017
@LaurenBabad Marshmallow blooming flowers are created by Dominique Ansel (the same genius that invented cronuts).https://t.co/yDcgwvAyfu pic.twitter.com/zqYP2qpO8M
— Agatha Chocolats (@AgathaChocolats) January 13, 2017
Dominique Ansel's blooming marshmallow over a cup of hot chocolate to reveal a chocolate truffle inside ♥♥♥ pic.twitter.com/Vanb002eUi
— Imelda Kusumastuty (@ImelKusumastuty) January 18, 2017
Once you see it, you can’t stop looking. These #BloomingMarshmallows are a new invention of Dominique Ansel, you know, the same pastry chef who invented the cronut?!
Introducing #Tokyo's March Cronut: Sakura Rooibos Tea. 🌸 It's filled with fragrant sakura (cherry blossom) jam and milk chocolate ganache infused with Rooibos tea for a subtle hint of earthy herbal notes. Perfect for Spring and Hanami (Cherry Blossom season) just around the corner. Starts March 1st at @DABJapan. #DominiqueAnselJapan #DABJapan #Sakura #cherryblossom
I know all this dessert talk is getting your mouth watery, especially if you have a sweet tooth. Trends come and go in the dessert world and elsewhere (Hello Pinkberry and Froyo), and it’s exciting to see people’s creativity unfold. Here are 13 dessert trends that bloomed in 2016 (and possibly in the years before) and going strong into 2017.
1. Taiwanese Shaved Ice Cream (Snow Cream)
2. Korean Shaved Ice (or sulbing, which translates to “snow ice”)
3. Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich
4. Rolled Ice Cream
HUGE NEWS! Our friends at @juicyspotcafe are opening a new spot in #Boston! The Grand Opening is on Thursday 3/2/17! 🎉 Thursday, Friday, Saturday, all of their delicious rolled ice cream will be $5. 😱 This is their signature Dragon Fruit Roll! 🌀🍦 #juicyspotcafe #ahungrylife 📽: @devourpower 📍: 16 Tyler Street, Boston MA 👇🏼 TAG YOUR FRIENDS! 👇🏼
5. Ice Cream in Fish Cone
6. Ice Cream in Bubbly Waffle Cone
7. Loop Churros
8. Lightbulb Boba (and other drinks)
9. Stuffed Croissants
10. Mini Cupcakes
11. Purple / Galaxy Everything
12. Naked Cake
Thank you @dreamcakeschicago for the most perfect little crumb coat cake. The hand painted bear topper was on point. ☝️ . . . . #babyboy #12monthold #birthday #photooftheday #toddler #cake #love #darlingmovement #instamom #thatsdarling #chasinglight #daily #vsco #camping #campmason #아들스타그램 #셀스타그램 #데일이 #일상 #원숭이띠맘 #베이비스타그램 #돌 #diy #crafts #handmade #nakedcake #crumbcoat #rustic #돌잔치 #latergram
13. Crepe Cake
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor
