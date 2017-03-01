You are at Home Generation Now 13 Dessert Trends That Carried Onto 2017

13 Dessert Trends That Carried Onto 2017

Is this the new dessert trend?

 

 

 
Once you see it, you can’t stop looking. These #BloomingMarshmallows are a new invention of Dominique Ansel, you know, the same pastry chef who invented the cronut?!


 
I know all this dessert talk is getting your mouth watery, especially if you have a sweet tooth. Trends come and go in the dessert world and elsewhere (Hello Pinkberry and Froyo), and it’s exciting to see people’s creativity unfold. Here are 13 dessert trends that bloomed in 2016 (and possibly in the years before) and going strong into 2017.

 

1. Taiwanese Shaved Ice Cream (Snow Cream)

 

We're kicking off the weekend w/ a brand new flavor! Stop by our Sawtelle location to try our blue almond snow cream. 🍨💙

2. Korean Shaved Ice (or sulbing, which translates to “snow ice”)

얼음산… #설빙 #빙수 #천둥번개폭우 #새봄맞이

3. Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

 

 

 

4. Rolled Ice Cream

 

When the wait is long, grab a premade!

5. Ice Cream in Fish Cone

Now serving Ice cream by the sea = vanilla soft serve + fish shaped waffle + fruit + chocolate syrup 🍦🐟

6. Ice Cream in Bubbly Waffle Cone

 

 

7. Loop Churros

He drove me out 25 miles for this. He doesn't eat sweets. 😆😘 #helovesme #loopchurros

We are all sick, so we couldn't share 😷 #stayintheloop #worththewait #loopchurros #grandopening

8. Lightbulb Boba (and other drinks)

 

Sometimes you just need to grab life by the bulbs 💡😏 #squarebarcafe #igotdrank #igotbottledinsandiego #treatyoself

Drinks served in a lightbulb 😮 = what a great IDEA! #geniussss #drink #lightbulbdrink #viiza #viizainc • Photo credit 📸: @ohmycece

9. Stuffed Croissants

 

Gotta get your fix somehow… 🥐🥐🥐 📸: @ehgg

10. Mini Cupcakes

 

Are you STUFFING kidding me 😍😍 Don’t miss out on #CaramelPretzelCrunch! Available through #February!

11. Purple / Galaxy Everything

Good Morning! 😊🍩Come by and grab some coffee and a box of galaxy donuts that are outta this world!! #DKSDONUTS

Dying over these galaxy cupcakes! ✨♥🌌 Someone be a doll and bring us one hehe 😁

Galaxy cake for a virgo… … out of this world😄 #galaxy#galaxycake

#space #galaxy #galaxycake #cake #birthdaycake # #starwars #starwarscake #sugarcraft #tort

12. Naked Cake

 

 

This cake looks amazing! #weddingideas #weddingcake #nakedcake #wedding #rusticwedding #rusticweddingcake

13. Crepe Cake

 

 
