13 Dessert Trends That Carried Onto 2017

Is this the new dessert trend?

this flower-shaped marshmallow blooms in your hot chocolate. this is so pretty ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ pic.twitter.com/Ss4hZ8HDWA — Typical Girl (@SoDamnTrue) March 1, 2017

@LaurenBabad Marshmallow blooming flowers are created by Dominique Ansel (the same genius that invented cronuts).https://t.co/yDcgwvAyfu pic.twitter.com/zqYP2qpO8M — Agatha Chocolats (@AgathaChocolats) January 13, 2017

Dominique Ansel's blooming marshmallow over a cup of hot chocolate to reveal a chocolate truffle inside โ™ฅโ™ฅโ™ฅ pic.twitter.com/Vanb002eUi — Imelda Kusumastuty (@ImelKusumastuty) January 18, 2017



Once you see it, you can’t stop looking. These #BloomingMarshmallows are a new invention of Dominique Ansel, you know, the same pastry chef who invented the cronut?!





I know all this dessert talk is getting your mouth watery, especially if you have a sweet tooth. Trends come and go in the dessert world and elsewhere (Hello Pinkberry and Froyo), and it’s exciting to see people’s creativity unfold. Here are 13 dessert trends that bloomed in 2016 (and possibly in the years before) and going strong into 2017.

1. Taiwanese Shaved Ice Cream (Snow Cream)

Green tea snow cream ๐Ÿต๐Ÿจ+ fresh honeydew ๐Ÿˆ, topped with some sweet condensed milk ๐Ÿผ Now that's what we call a winning combo ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿปใ ฃ๐Ÿ“ท: @jerryxp11 A post shared by Blockheads Shavery ๐Ÿง (@blockheadsshavery) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:20am PST

We're kicking off the weekend w/ a brand new flavor! Stop by our Sawtelle location to try our blue almond snow cream. ๐Ÿจ๐Ÿ’™ A post shared by Blockheads Shavery ๐Ÿง (@blockheadsshavery) on Nov 5, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

2. Korean Shaved Ice (or sulbing, which translates to โ€œsnow iceโ€)

์–ผ์Œ์‚ฐ… #์„ค๋น™ #๋น™์ˆ˜ #์ฒœ๋‘ฅ๋ฒˆ๊ฐœํญ์šฐ #์ƒˆ๋ด„๋งž์ด A post shared by ์–‘์žฌ์šฉ (@favi_yang_jaeyong) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

3. Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

Thanks for the lovely messages yesterday! Right. Today there will be Eton Mess, HK Tea, Reese's Pieces and Honeycomb Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches. And look! There's even a bit of sun! ๐Ÿ˜Ž #yolkinweeklyflavours A post shared by Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches (@yolkinmacice) on Mar 13, 2016 at 3:54am PDT

4. Rolled Ice Cream

When the wait is long, grab a premade! A post shared by BING HAUS (@binghaus.sd) on Oct 23, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

5. Ice Cream in Fish Cone

Now serving Ice cream by the sea = vanilla soft serve + fish shaped waffle + fruit + chocolate syrup ๐Ÿฆ๐ŸŸ A post shared by BING HAUS (@binghaus.sd) on Sep 15, 2016 at 7:21pm PDT

New items coming your way (; Boong uh bbang (fish shaped bread cone) filled with our soft serve for Grand opening menu! A post shared by BING HAUS (@binghaus.sd) on Sep 9, 2016 at 12:21am PDT

Went fishing and caught this unoriginal pun ๐ŸŽฃ and some ice cream ๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿ˜œ Swipe over to check out the video from @somisomiicecream ๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿผ SNAPCHAT: ๐Ÿ‘ป PAULSFOODHAUL ๐Ÿ‘ป A post shared by Food Porn Daily ๐ŸŸ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ• (@paulsfoodhaul) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Milk and green tea swirl with custard filled fish! ๐Ÿคค๐Ÿ˜‹ #somisomi #greentea #matcha #custard so annoyed instagram didn't hold on to my video of the making… #ahboong A post shared by Carol (@ctrieu02) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

6. Ice Cream in Bubbly Waffle Cone

Anything with a butterfly taste better; too bad it's not editable ๐Ÿ™„๐Ÿคค๐Ÿฆ‹๐ŸŒท #dessert #ubeicecream #waffleicecream #nyceats #foodadventures A post shared by Angel Jianngโš“ (@angeljianng) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

7. Loop Churros

He drove me out 25 miles for this. He doesn't eat sweets. ๐Ÿ˜†๐Ÿ˜˜ #helovesme #loopchurros A post shared by Vanessa (@dioraimondo) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

We are all sick, so we couldn't share ๐Ÿ˜ท #stayintheloop #worththewait #loopchurros #grandopening A post shared by Sandra Gee (@goddesssandrina) on Jun 11, 2016 at 8:47pm PDT

8. Lightbulb Boba (and other drinks)

It doesn't get much brighter than this ๐Ÿ˜‰๐Ÿ’ก Bring your friends and help brighten their day ๐Ÿ˜œ๐Ÿ’ก #IGotDrank #SquareBarCafe #TreatYoSelf #UCSD #SDSU #keepingitreal A post shared by Square Bar: Organic Coffee+Tea (@squarebarcafe) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Sometimes you just need to grab life by the bulbs ๐Ÿ’ก๐Ÿ˜ #squarebarcafe #igotdrank #igotbottledinsandiego #treatyoself A post shared by Square Bar: Organic Coffee+Tea (@squarebarcafe) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Drinks served in a lightbulb ๐Ÿ˜ฎ = what a great IDEA! #geniussss #drink #lightbulbdrink #viiza #viizainc โ€ข Photo credit ๐Ÿ“ธ: @ohmycece A post shared by ๐Ÿ‘ฉ๐Ÿป๐Ÿณ Morgan / NYC / 20 ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿท (@tooomuchfoood) on Nov 19, 2016 at 12:57pm PST

9. Stuffed Croissants

#Repost @cheatdayeats ใƒปใƒปใƒป Can't stop the feeling of excitement for this funfetti birthday cake stuffed croissant @chef_thiago @unionfare ๐Ÿ˜€ Tag someone who would love this! ๐Ÿ™† #CheatDayEats A post shared by Thiago Silva (@chef_thiago) on Jun 5, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

Gotta get your fix somehow… ๐Ÿฅ๐Ÿฅ๐Ÿฅ ๐Ÿ“ธ: @ehgg A post shared by Union Fare (@unionfare) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Is this love? Might be. Just a few days before Valentine's day and we're falling hard for these guys ๐Ÿฅโค๏ธ๐Ÿฅโค๏ธ๐Ÿฅ A post shared by Union Fare (@unionfare) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:38am PST

10. Mini Cupcakes

Maybe next time cupid, I got my girls ๐Ÿ˜‹๐Ÿพ Wondering how to celebrate #Galentineโ€™s Day?! With bite-size #dessert of course ๐Ÿ’ Get your orders in by noon today and get 35% off nationwide shipping fees! ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿ’ƒ A post shared by Baked by Melissa (@bakedbymelissa) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Are you STUFFING kidding me ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ Donโ€™t miss out on #CaramelPretzelCrunch! Available through #February! A post shared by Baked by Melissa (@bakedbymelissa) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

11. Purple / Galaxy Everything

Good Morning! ๐Ÿ˜Š๐ŸฉCome by and grab some coffee and a box of galaxy donuts that are outta this world!! #DKSDONUTS A post shared by Dk's Donuts & Bakery | SM, CA (@dksdonuts) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:00am PST

It's Lunch Break Time!! Come to DK's! You can grab a sandwich, smoothie, and treat yoself to a fluffy purple "ooh bae" donut! #UBE #DKSDONUTS A post shared by Dk's Donuts & Bakery | SM, CA (@dksdonuts) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

Dying over these galaxy cupcakes! โœจโ™ฅ๐ŸŒŒ Someone be a doll and bring us one hehe ๐Ÿ˜ A post shared by โž•๐Ÿ’€ The Rogue + The Wolf ๐Ÿ’€โž• (@rogueandwolf) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Galaxy cake for a virgo… … out of this world๐Ÿ˜„ #galaxy#galaxycake A post shared by Marta Godlewska (@rabarbar_cakery_bahrain) on Sep 17, 2016 at 8:20am PDT

#space #galaxy #galaxycake #cake #birthdaycake # #starwars #starwarscake #sugarcraft #tort A post shared by SugarArt by Maria Liadis (@sugar.art.by.maria.liadis) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:38am PST

12. Naked Cake

This cake looks amazing! #weddingideas #weddingcake #nakedcake #wedding #rusticwedding #rusticweddingcake A post shared by Go Bridal (@gobridal) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

13. Crepe Cake



By Hyeyoung Jung ยท Contributor