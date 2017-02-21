10 Photos That Will Get You Back on The Fitness Grind

How is it already almost March and how are you faring at your New Year’s resolutions? According to this New Years Resolution Statistics, 21.4% of respondents set goals to lose weight / eat healthy, and 12.3% said they wanted to invest in life / self improvements. NBC News also reported that the most popular New Year’s resolution in 2017 was to get healthy, resulting in 62,776,640 Google searches. I, for one, wanted to commit to a workout routine and lose my skinny fat (while gaining muscles). Well, where is the drive now?
If you’re one of us who want to be healthy and fit, you know how much hard work goes into making this a reality. You have to put up with the daily grind and set clear vision and specific goals, because without them it’s too easy to give up. Having a vision helps you stay focused, and even then it takes real endurance to press in and push through.
That’s why Kayla Itsines’ Bikini Body Guide garnered over a million downloads within only a few months when it was first published in 2014. Because it presents you with three specific goals and reasonable fitness challenges on a daily basis. The goals? Smaller inner thighs, flatter abs, and more toned arms. And you get to see these results manifest in the before-and-after pictures of others on a similar journey on her 6.4M-follower-Instagram.
Here’s an example of what some of her exercise routines look like:
And here are 10 photos to empower you:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Nothing screams beautiful more than sheer confidence. So breathe in, believe in yourself, breathe out, and go!
By Hyeyoung Jung · Contributor
