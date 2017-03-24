“Love Storm” & “Life Plan A and B” 植劇場之“戀愛沙塵暴” ＆“茶蘼”

“Love Storm” & “Life Plan A and B” (Chinese: 植劇場之“戀愛沙塵暴” ＆“茶蘼” )

Story 1:

The three Lin siblings have never been concerned about their parents as they are used to them always arguing. However, after 27 years of marriage, their parents announced they want to divorce. Furthermore, their father has also started dating a 22-year-old woman. On the other hand, their mother is crushing on her Korean teacher and wanting to get plastic surgery to be more youthful. Now the siblings have to not only deal with their own life – in chasing their dreams, finding their direction in life, and finding love; but also their parent’s life problems. With all these changes, how will this family continue to be the family they once were?

Story 2:

Ru Wei and You Yan have a simple relationship. But in every simple relationship, there are many difficulties. They are not rich, but they try very hard to enjoy life, even if it means for their 3 meals a day they only eat instant noodles, they can still make hundreds of flavors. They are very serious about their relationship and trying their best to achieve something in life – hoping one day they can become who they want to become. One day, Ru Wei has a ‘lucky chance’ in life. Her company wants to send her to Shanghai, with a promotion and higher pay. These two who are deeply in love cannot bear to have a long distance relationship. With all the uncertainties in their future, can they still stand by each other? If your life “schedule” suddenly changes and forces you to choose between love or career, how can you choose one? Will you also be swaying between the two unable to decide what to do? If only we can know the outcomes of both options before we choose one, how much better and easier would that be….

Air Time: Mon-Fri 7:00 PM | March 30, 2017 to May 4, 2017.