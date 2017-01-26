Ugnayan – LA18 Online Exclusive

Ugnayan incorporates political, economic, and general knowledge, offering viewers a better understanding of complex issues by breaking them down into bite-size chunks. These weekly one-to-two-minute presentations are an educational, informative, and fun way for members of the Fil-Am community to better understand their adopted country, the United States of America.

The first episode touches on the history of the Presidential Inauguration in America… watch to find out interesting issues surrounding it and how it has evolved over the years, as we all reflect on the recent ceremony that kicked off President Trump’s term in office.

Upcoming features will examine how our respective cultures celebrate the arrival of the New Year – because China currently enjoys a warm relationship with President Duterte, the Philippines has already declared the Chinese Lunar New Year (falling on Saturday, January 28th) as a special non-working holiday.

And how do Filipinos in the Philippines celebrate Valentine’s Day? How many Filipinos reside in the U.S. and where do they live? What about transnational marriages and what’s the attraction to this trend? The second-generation shift – the disconnect between Filipino parents and their children born and raised in America – how much are they alienated from the mother culture? With a new Administration taking over America, what are the stories and motivations of Filipino immigrants? All of these questions are fair game for Ugnayan!

Ang programang maghahatid sa inyu ng mga nakakatuwa, nakaka aliw, at mga kawili-wiling kwentong pampulitika, ekonomiya, at general knowledge na maaring hindi nyo pa narinig.

Layunin ng programang ito na magbigay kasiyahan sa mga ating mga followers upang mas lalo pa nating maintindihan ang ating pangalawang bansa – ang America.

