LA18 is excited to air SBS Gayo Daejeon, a major annual end-of-the-year music festival program packed with special performances and collaborations by the most in-demand musical artists in K-Pop.

For this 2016 year-end celebration, the festival is hosted by You Hee-yeol (established and respected singer-songwriter), Yuri (Girl’s Generation), and Baekhyun (EXO), with an impressive line-up that had social media blazing with anticipation.

Notably, veteran singer Uhm Jung-hwa officially made her comeback for the first time in eight years, while Apink put on their first live performance of “Cause You’re My Star”.

Other groups prepared extra special stages just for the event, adapting their usual performance to include other star attendees, and paying homage to influential leaders in the industry: Girls’ Generation, Lee Hyori, and S.E.S.

Performing artists includes: BIG BANG, EXO, CL (2NE1), BewhY, SISTAR, HyunA, Apink, EXID, INFINITE, Uhm Jung-hwa and more.

SBS Gayo Daejeon will air during LA18’s Korean block on main channel 18.1, January 23rd (Monday) at 9:00 PM for Los Angeles viewers free and over-the-air.

Air Time: Monday, January 23 at 9:00 PM

LA18에서 SBS의 연말 대형 K-Pop 프로그램, SBS 가요 대전을 방송합니다.

이번에 방송된 프로그램에서는 한국에서 싱어송 라이터이자 방송인으로 사랑받고 있는 유희열과 소녀 시대의 유리, 그리고 EXO의 백현의 사회로 다양한 아이돌들의 공연과 콜라보레이션을 보여줍니다.

특히, 원조 댄싱퀸 엄정화가 정말 오랜만에 가요 대전을 통해 그녀의 컴백을 알립니다.

또, 에이핑크는 ‘별의별’ 의 첫번째 라이브 공연을 선사합니다. 이 외에도 다양한 K-pop 스타군단이 총출동해 히트곡 뿐만 아니라 콜라보레이션, 또, 소녀 시대, 이효리, 또 SES 같은 선배 가수들의 히트곡을 오마쥬할 예정입니다.

출연진: 빅뱅, 엑소, 씨엘 (투애니원), 비와이, 씨스타, 현아, 에이핑크, 이엑스아이디, 인피니트, 엄정화 외

SBS 가요 대전은 LA 시청자들을 위해 무료 공중파 채널인 LA18, 18.1에서 1월 23일 월요일 밤 9시에 방송됩니다.

방송시간 : 1월 23일 월요일 밤 9시

