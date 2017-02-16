Saimdang, Memoir of Colors | 사임당, 빛의 일기

Much-anticipated historical drama Saimdang, Memoir of Colors is about an art historian, played by star actress Lee Young-ae, who comes across an old Joseon relic in Italy that contains the hidden secrets of Saimdang, the most revered female poet-philosopher in Korean history.

Air Time: Wed-Thurs 9:00 PM | February 16 to May 31, 2017 with English subtitles

사임당, 빛의 일기

누구나 알지만, 누구도 몰랐던 이야기! 히스토리가 아닌 허스토리

팩트와 픽션이 조화된, 작가의 상상력이 덧입혀진 도발적 퓨전사극

출연: 이영애, 송승헌, 오윤아, 박혜수

방송시간 : 매주 수-목 밤 9시 | 2017년 2월 16일 ~ 5월 31일