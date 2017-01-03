LA18 now airing new Filipino drama Sa Ngalan ng Ina – available to Southern California viewers for free, over-the-air for the first time!

The grandest political drama ever seen on Philippine television! This highly anticipated series is a compelling story of a mother’s love, family and diplomatic responsibility. Starring superstar Nora Aunor in her first comeback project after her eight-year hiatus in the US and reuniting her with former husband Christopher de Leon onscreen.

Air Time: Mon-Fri 3:00 PM | January 3 to February 7, 2017

