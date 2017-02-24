Hanasaki Mai Speaks Out 2 on UTB Japanese Programming on LA18

Set in megabank Tokyo Daiichi Bank, Hanasaki Mai Speaks Out 2 returns where it left off at season 1: “Never give up hero Hanasaki Mai” and “Hopeless middle-aged man Soma Ken” continue their contrasting relationship in this delightful drama. Viewers will be sure to enjoy this scaled up Hanasaki Mai Speaks Out 2. New Hanasaki Mai is back！

Japanese-language TV station UTB (United Television Broadcasting Systems), previously on channel 18.2, currently airs select programs on main channel 18.1 every Sunday from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM and is available free, over-the-air as well as on all cable and satellite services as a must-carry channel in the greater Los Angeles area.

The current programming line up includes drama, travel (Travel Salad and Esprit Japon), and local community news program SoCal Japan – all aired in Japanese with English subtitles.

For more information about UTB programs, visit utbhollywood.com.