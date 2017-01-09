E-News Exclusive | 본격연예 한밤

New Korean variety program focused on all things Korean and Asian entertainment. E-News Exclusive curates the trending and noteworthy headlines for discussion and commentary among its fun expert panel. Whether you agree or disagree with the opinions expressed, it’s a lively look at celebrities and events from multiple perspectives.
Starring: Kim Gura, Park Sun-Young
Air Time: Every Monday 10:00 PM
새로 고침 하기가 무섭게 쏟아지는 연예뉴스들! 그 무수한 소식들을 더욱 재밌게 보고 즐기기 위한, 전무후무한 연예정보 프로그램!
패널 각자의 직관과 해석을 바탕으로, 과잉된 연예 정보를 덜어내고 가치 있는 정보를 선별하여 보여주는 본격 큐레이팅 연예뉴스!
MC: 김구라, 박선영
방송시간 : 매주 월요일 밤 10시
www.la18.tv